Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

We’re Spending Our Stimulus Checks on Toys and Mattel Sales Are Soaring

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

April 23, 2021
Fisher-Price
Mike Mozart / Flickr.com

The combination of COVID-19 lockdowns and government stimulus checks has proven to be a winning tonic for toymakers like Mattel, which reported a robust gain in quarterly sales during what is historically a weak period for the industry.

See: US Retail Sales Skyrocket to 9.8% in March, Thanks to Stimulus Checks, Vaccines
Find: Barbie Is Turning 62 — Is Your Old Doll Worth a Fortune?

Mattel logged first-quarter revenue of $874.2 million, up 47% from the previous year and well ahead of consensus analyst estimates of $684.2 million. As CNBC reported on Thursday, the maker of Barbie, Fisher-Price, Hot Wheels and other popular brands benefited from the extra disposable income parents got from government stimulus checks.

The first quarter is usually a slow period for toymakers because it follows the previous quarter’s holiday sales, meaning much of the money earmarked for toys and games has already been spent. But government stimulus checks — combined with parents needing to keep their kids busy while the COVID-19 pandemic kept them stuck at home — created the perfect storm for the industry.

More From Your Money
Sponsors of

Mattel still lost money during the first quarter, which is typical. However, its losses narrowed to 10 cents a share from 61 cents the previous year and also came in well ahead of Wall Street expectations.

See: Tips to Avoid Spending Too Much Post-Pandemic
Find: How COVID-19 Has Transformed the Way We Spend

The toy industry has been on a pretty good run ever since the pandemic hit. A separate CNBC article in January noted that industrywide U.S. toy sales hit $25.1 billion in 2020, up 16% from the previous year. Toy sales had been flat through mid-March of 2020 but picked up when families went into in lockdown.

Meanwhile, the industry has also benefited from a recent rise in U.S. consumer confidence, thanks to the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, Reuters reported.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte MagazineStreet & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, will be published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

In Case You Missed It

  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
We’re Spending Our Stimulus Checks on Toys and Mattel Sales Are Soaring
Close popup livericher_png

We're here to help you Live Richer.

Sign up to receive our daily weekday newsletter with the latest finance and lifestyle content.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.