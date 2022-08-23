MoviePass to Relaunch in September: How Much Will You Pay With Its New Tiered System?

After flaming out in 2019 and declaring bankruptcy in 2020, MoviePass has announced it is returning in September with a retooled format that will include tiered subscriptions and a digital credit system.

According to Business Insider, MoviePass 2.0 will return in beta form on Labor Day. There will be waitlist registration starting Aug 25 at 9 a.m. EST for those wanting to use the service.

Registration through the waitlist will be open for five days and requires nothing more than your email address and ZIP code. Becoming a MoviePass user will be decided on a first come, first served basis and those chosen will be notified on Sept. 5.

MoviePass subscriptions are likely to cost $10, $20 or $30 a month (with slight variation for regional markets), and each price tier will come with a different number of movie credits to use each month. Ten friend invites will be given to those accepted, and there will be no unlimited movie subscription level during the beta version, per Business Insider.

MoviePass Short on Subscription Details As of Yet

If you are wondering about how many credits each tier fee gets you, or how many credits a movie will cost — or if first-run movies will be available, or what theaters will be participating — those details have not been disclosed as yet.

According to Variety, there are a number of unanswered questions about the subscription service’s specifics. When pushed for details, a spokesperson from MoviePass told Variety, “More details will be shared later.”

MoviePass Revived, Hopeful for Success Moving Forward

The original MoviePass ticket subscription service was founded by Stacy Spikes and Hamet Watt in 2011, finally getting bought out by Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (HMNY) in 2017.

After launching its unlimited-movies-per-month subscription ($9.99 for one movie per day) and having phenomenal initial success, the new HMNY-operated MoviePass would prove to be unsustainable. The company soon folded amid investigations “by the FTC, SEC, four California district attorneys, and the New York attorney general,” per Business Insider.

Spikes is now back at the helm, buying back the beleaguered MoviePass for an undisclosed amount last November. As TechCrunch reported, Spikes addressed the unhappy ending to MoviePass version 1.0 at a press conference late last year.

“A lot of people lost money, a lot of people lost trust,” Spikes said. “There were a lot of people who were hurt and disappointed, and I was one of those people.”

If you aren’t familiar with the dramatic MoviePass story arc, you’ll get a chance to catch up when the documentary developed by Mark Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas production company is released.

