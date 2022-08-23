Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

MoviePass to Relaunch in September: How Much Will You Pay With Its New Tiered System?

David Nadelle

By David Nadelle

Happy four friends at cinema together.
RgStudio / Getty Images

After flaming out in 2019 and declaring bankruptcy in 2020, MoviePass has announced it is returning in September with a retooled format that will include tiered subscriptions and a digital credit system.

See: 5 Affordable Places To Retire Near the Beach
Find: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

According to Business Insider, MoviePass 2.0 will return in beta form on Labor Day. There will be waitlist registration starting Aug 25 at 9 a.m. EST for those wanting to use the service.

Registration through the waitlist will be open for five days and requires nothing more than your email address and ZIP code. Becoming a MoviePass user will be decided on a first come, first served basis and those chosen will be notified on Sept. 5.

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

MoviePass subscriptions are likely to cost $10, $20 or $30 a month (with slight variation for regional markets), and each price tier will come with a different number of movie credits to use each month. Ten friend invites will be given to those accepted, and there will be no unlimited movie subscription level during the beta version, per Business Insider.

MoviePass Short on Subscription Details As of Yet

If you are wondering about how many credits each tier fee gets you, or how many credits a movie will cost — or if first-run movies will be available, or what theaters will be participating — those details have not been disclosed as yet.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

According to Variety, there are a number of unanswered questions about the subscription service’s specifics. When pushed for details, a spokesperson from MoviePass told Variety, “More details will be shared later.”

MoviePass Revived, Hopeful for Success Moving Forward

The original MoviePass ticket subscription service was founded by Stacy Spikes and Hamet Watt in 2011, finally getting bought out by Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (HMNY) in 2017.

After launching its unlimited-movies-per-month subscription ($9.99 for one movie per day) and having phenomenal initial success, the new HMNY-operated MoviePass would prove to be unsustainable. The company soon folded amid investigations “by the FTC, SEC, four California district attorneys, and the New York attorney general,” per Business Insider.

Bonus Offer: Find a Checking Account that Fits Your Lifestyle. $100 Bonus Offer for New Checking Account Customers.

Spikes is now back at the helm, buying back the beleaguered MoviePass for an undisclosed amount last November. As TechCrunch reported, Spikes addressed the unhappy ending to MoviePass version 1.0 at a press conference late last year.    

“A lot of people lost money, a lot of people lost trust,” Spikes said. “There were a lot of people who were hurt and disappointed, and I was one of those people.”

Make Your Money Work Better for You

If you aren’t familiar with the dramatic MoviePass story arc, you’ll get a chance to catch up when the documentary developed by Mark Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas production company is released.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

About the Author

David Nadelle

David Nadelle

David Nadelle is a freelance editor and writer based in Ottawa, Canada. After working in the energy industry for 18 years, he decided to change careers in 2016 and concentrate full-time on all aspects of writing. He recently completed a technical communication diploma and holds previous university degrees in journalism, sociology and criminology. David has covered a wide variety of financial and lifestyle topics for numerous publications and has experience copywriting for the retail industry.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of August 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.