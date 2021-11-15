Musk Offers to Sell More Tesla Shares After Insulting Bernie Sanders on Twitter

Action Press / Shutterstock.com

Elon Musk, ex-Technoking, ex-Lorde Edge, but still the richest person on the planet, took to Twitter over the weekend to insult Sen. Bernie Sanders, telling him, “I keep forgetting that you’re still alive.”

That tweet was in response to Sanders’ tweet — which hadn’t mentioned Musk — saying: “We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period.”

Musk then suggested he might sell more Tesla shares: “Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word …”



Musk’s net worth stands at $285 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

Last week, Musk sold approximately $5 billion in shares, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings, in a move that comes just a few days following his Twitter poll on whether he should sell 10% of them, as GOBankingRates previously reported.

Tesla stock is down about 15% since Musk announced his intention to sell, and shares are up about 46% year to date, according to Barron’s. Its stock has fallen 2.3% in premarket trading Monday.

It’s not the first time that Musk criticized taxes for the wealthy, and his latest rant comes amid a national debate about whether the wealthiest people in the country pay their fair share in taxes. In October, he took to Twitter to criticize Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, chair of the Senate Finance Committee, for his proposed plan for a billionaires income tax.

“US national debt is ~$28,900 billion or ~$229k per taxpayer. Even taxing all “billionaires” at 100% would only make a small dent in that number, so obviously the rest must come from the general public. This is basic math. Spending is the real problem. https://usdebtclock.org,” he said in a tweet at the time.

