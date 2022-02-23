Musk Says Biden is Ignoring Tesla in Favor of Legacy Automakers

Hell hath no fury like the richest man on the planet scorned. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, once again took shots at Joe Biden, saying the president is ignoring him and instead, paying attention to legacy automakers.

“The notion of a feud is not quite right. Biden has pointedly ignored Tesla at every turn and falsely stated to the public that GM leads the electric car industry, when in fact Tesla produced over 300,000 electric vehicles last quarter and GM produced 26,” Musk told CNBC.

He also said that if he were invited to the White House, he would not do or say something embarrassing.

“They have nothing to worry about,” Musk told CNBC. “I would do the right thing.”

These comments came on the heels of Musk replying to a Biden tweet, which reads: “We’re gearing up to make all 600,000 federal government vehicles electric, bringing more manufacturing jobs back to our country, and building supply chains here at home. We’re making “buy American” a reality–not just a promise.”

Musk replied with a picture of a Tesla Model 3, “Model 3 is literally the most made in America car in – well of course – America.”

The Tesla CEO’s annoyance with the administration is nothing new. This particular issue stems from not being invited to the August event at the White House, when Biden signed an executive order setting a new target of electric vehicles representing half of new vehicles sold in 2030, according to the White House.

A slew of carmakers responded to the announcement, including Ford, GM and Stellantis, as GOBankingRates previously reported.

“Yeah, seems odd that Tesla wasn’t invited,” Musk tweeted at the time.

On Feb. 8, Biden acknowledged Tesla for the first time, saying:

“Since 2021, companies have announced investments totaling more than $200 billion in domestic manufacturing here in America, from iconic companies like GM and Ford building out new electric vehicle production; to Tesla, our nation’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer; to innovative younger companies like Rivian, building electric trucks, or Proterra, building electric buses, which I saw at a virtual tour last year when I met with the CEO virtually. And they really impressed me.”

Musk was seemingly unimpressed by the acknowledgment, reminding Biden Telsa was the world’s best-selling EV on a fan site for the car brand.

