Advertiser Disclosure
Business / Money

Netflix Strikes Deal With Sony Pictures for Exclusive Streaming Rights

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

April 9, 2021
woman watching Netflix on her couch
Daniel Krason / Shutterstock.com

Fans of the “Spider-Man” movie franchise will need to get a Netflix subscription by next year if they want to stream their favorite superhero, thanks to a new deal signed Thursday that gives Netflix exclusive domestic streaming rights to all movies released by Sony Pictures after their theatrical and home entertainment releases.

See: Netflix Loses 31% Market Share as Streaming Rivals Gain Loyal Subscribers
Find: How Streaming Services Are Benefiting During Oscar Season 2021

In addition to the “Spider-Man” franchise, the deal includes films such as “Morbius,” “Uncharted” and “Bullet Train,” along with franchises like Jumanji and Bad Boys, CNBC reported.

The five-year deal begins with Sony Pictures’ 2022 movie lineup, according to The Wall Street Journal. It gives Netflix a first-look option to pick up movies that Sony is either making or licensing specifically for streaming platforms.

Starz, a pay-TV channel owned by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., has rights to Sony movies through the end of 2021.

More From Your Money
Sponsors of

See: Which Streaming Services Give You the Most for Your Money?
Find: The Highest-Grossing Movie Each Year Since 1977

Financial details of the Netflix-Sony Pictures agreement were not disclosed, though media accounts suggest it didn’t come cheap. The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the deal, said it is worth more than $1 billion over the course of the agreement. Part of it depends on how the films fare at the box office.

An article on Variety, which also cited people familiar with the deal, said it involves a record amount for a pay-one window agreement.

Industry experts say it was an important win for Netflix — mainly because the streaming giant no longer gets new Marvel content from Walt Disney Co. because those movies and TV shows have all moved to the Disney+ streaming service.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte MagazineStreet & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, will be published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

In Case You Missed It

  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Netflix Strikes Deal With Sony Pictures for Exclusive Streaming Rights
Close popup livericher_png

We're here to help you Live Richer.

Sign up to receive our daily weekday newsletter with the latest finance and lifestyle content.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.