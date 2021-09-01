Nike Joins Bumble, Others In Offering Paid Time Off To Help Staff Deal With Stress

SweetBabeeJay / Getty Images

Some Nike employees are taking the week off to “destress” and deal with COVID-related anxieties in a move that mirrors a larger corporate trend to support the mental health of workers.

See: 7 Low-Stress, Flexible Jobs Ideal for Working Parents

Find: 10 Ways That Extra Stress Can Impact Your Wallet

Staff at Nike’s corporate headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon have been given Monday through Friday off ahead of their return to the office in September, the BBC reported. Employees were first notified of the break via a LinkedIn post last week by Matt Marrazzo, the athletic brand’s head of insights.

“In just about an hour, teams at Nike will start closing their laptops for our regular Summer Friday hours. But today is *extra* special,” Marazzo wrote. “Nike HQ is also powering down for a full week off starting next Monday. Our senior leaders are all sending a clear message: Take the time to unwind, destress and spend time with your loved ones. Do not work.”

More From Your Money

Marazzo added that it’s not just a week off for staff, but “an acknowledgment that we can prioritize mental health and still get work done.”

Such mental health breaks are becoming more commonplace as companies look for ways to help their workers navigate the pandemic and cope with rapidly rising rates of burnout.

See: 9 Ways To Get Paid To Sleep

Find: 10 Companies That Offer Health Insurance to Part-Time Employees

In June, the Bumble dating app gave all 750 of its employees a collective paid week off to deal with burnout and stress, the HR Executive website reported. LinkedIn gave its 15,900 full-time employees a paid week off in April to help them recharge and refocus.

In addition, numerous other companies have implemented companywide mental health days over the last year, including SAP, Cisco, Google and Thomson Reuters.

More From GOBankingRates