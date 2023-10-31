Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

Shark Tank’s Daymond John: How to Scale a Business Without Going Into Major Debt

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home as a freelance.
Antonio_Diaz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Starting and scaling a small business is a dream for many entrepreneurs. However, the fear of accumulating crippling debt often holds people back from pursuing their business ideas. Daymond John, known for his role on the TV show Shark Tank, recently revealed how to scale a business without drowning in debt.

Understanding Good Debt vs. Bad Debt

Before delving into John’s advice, it’s crucial to understand the distinction between good debt and bad debt. Good debt is an investment in your business that has the potential to generate substantial returns, such as a business loan to purchase inventory or equipment. Bad debt, on the other hand, is incurred without a clear plan for generating income, like high-interest credit card debt for personal expenses.

Start Small and Within Your Means

John’s first piece of advice is simple but powerful: start small and within your means. Instead of trying to tackle a wide range of products or services right from the start, focus on one product or idea. This approach allows you to concentrate your efforts, resources, and finances effectively.

Starting small means setting up your business in a way that doesn’t require significant financial commitments initially. For example, if you plan to sell a physical product, consider selling it online through platforms like Etsy or Shopify before investing in a physical store. If you’re developing an app, test the waters by discussing your idea online to gauge interest before committing to expensive development costs.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Example: The Bombas Success Story

John provides an excellent example of a company that started small and within its means — Bombas, a company known for its high-quality socks. The founders had a brilliant idea to provide socks to homeless shelters. They started by reaching out to 50,000 people via email, an inexpensive communication method.

Their initial email campaign encountered various responses, from indifference to support, and even some puzzled recipients. But by starting small and testing the waters, they were able to refine their approach and find individuals genuinely interested in their mission. Over time, Bombas has given away millions of pairs of socks and built a successful business, all while staying within their means.

Scaling Smartly Without Debt

John’s advice on scaling a business without going into major debt boils down to starting small and managing your expenses wisely. Whether you’re selling a product or offering a service, take the time to understand your market, test your idea, and build your business gradually.

By staying focused and avoiding unnecessary debt, you can increase your chances of achieving long-term success as an entrepreneur. Remember, it’s not about how much you spend but how effectively you use your resources. This is what will determine the future of your business.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

8 Best New Target Products That Are Worth Every Penny

Money

8 Best New Target Products That Are Worth Every Penny

October 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

11 Keys Signs the Economy Is Declining

Money

11 Keys Signs the Economy Is Declining

October 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Far Does Your Middle Class Income Go Compared to Your Parents?

Money

How Far Does Your Middle Class Income Go Compared to Your Parents?

October 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Graham Stephan: 3 of His Most Important Financial Advice

Money

Graham Stephan: 3 of His Most Important Financial Advice

October 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says These Are 10 Everyday Ways You’re Wasting Money

Money

Dave Ramsey Says These Are 10 Everyday Ways You're Wasting Money

October 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Common Myths About Costco

Money

7 Common Myths About Costco

October 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Mark Cuban: Here’s Why I Don’t Spend Money on a Chauffeur or Cleaning Services

Wealth

Mark Cuban: Here's Why I Don't Spend Money on a Chauffeur or Cleaning Services

October 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

This Rare Bicentennial Quarter Has Nearly $20K Value — 7 More Worth Over $1,000

Wealth

This Rare Bicentennial Quarter Has Nearly $20K Value -- 7 More Worth Over $1,000

October 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here Are a Few Luxuries It’s OK To Waste Money On

Wealth

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: Here Are a Few Luxuries It's OK To Waste Money On

October 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: What Most People Don’t Understand About Money

Wealth

Jaspreet Singh: What Most People Don't Understand About Money

October 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planner: Here Are 3 Things to Always Spend on If You Want to Be Rich

Wealth

I'm a Financial Planner: Here Are 3 Things to Always Spend on If You Want to Be Rich

October 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Key Signs You Should Move for Retirement

Money

7 Key Signs You Should Move for Retirement

October 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Average Side Gig Pays Under $300 a Month: 4 Gigs That Pay Way More

Side Gigs

The Average Side Gig Pays Under $300 a Month: 4 Gigs That Pay Way More

October 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

3 Financial Benefits of Daylight Saving Time

Money

3 Financial Benefits of Daylight Saving Time

October 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Want to Be a Millionaire By Age 65? Here’s How Much You Need to Save Every Day

Money

Want to Be a Millionaire By Age 65? Here's How Much You Need to Save Every Day

October 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retired but Want Extra Cash? Try These 9 Easy Jobs That Pay Surprisingly Well

Money

Retired but Want Extra Cash? Try These 9 Easy Jobs That Pay Surprisingly Well

October 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!