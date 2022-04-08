Advertiser Disclosure
Small Business Opportunity: Apply Today To Have Walmart Sell Your Product — Here’s How

David Nadelle

By David Nadelle

Potter entrepreneur using laptop in workshop.
poba / Getty Images

Calling all entrepreneurs and small-business owners with products made, grown or assembled in the United States: Today is the deadline to apply to Walmart’s Open Call product event.

Open Call is Walmart’s largest product sourcing event. Now in its ninth year, this year’s competition features a few firsts.

This year, entrants were able to apply early for Open Call, resulting in more than 2,000 companies registering more than 6,000 items for consideration by Walmart merchants. Last year’s event saw more than 900 small and medium-sized businesses from all 50 states pitch their products to Walmart and Sam’s Club merchants.

Selected participants will have the chance to make a 30-minute, one-on-one virtual or in-person product pitch to Walmart and Sam’s Club merchants during a June 28-29 Event Day.

Walmart is offering breakout sessions to all applicants registering for the event. The sessions will feature leaders from Walmart and Sam’s Club as well as special guests who’ll offer insights on how to become successful selling on the store’s virtual and physical shelves.

The Open Call initiative brings shelf-ready products made, grown or assembled in the U.S. to shoppers across the country, both in-store and online. Securing a meeting could mean having your business selected to supply products to a small number of local stores or to hundreds of Walmart and Sam’s Club store shelves and Walmart.com.

“Supporting American products and American jobs has always been a priority at Walmart and has a tremendous positive impact for suppliers, entrepreneurs, sellers and local communities,” said Laura Phillips, senior vice president, Global Sourcing & U.S. Manufacturing at Walmart. “With all the tools available this year, we’re hoping we can foster growth for many more businesses and Walmart Marketplace sellers that already work with us, along with those that are just getting started.”

Last-minute candidates with shelf-ready products to pitch can find the application and more information about the event here. You’ll be notified on May 23 if you’ve been invited to pitch your product on Event Day.

About the Author

David Nadelle

David Nadelle

David Nadelle is a freelance editor and writer based in Ottawa, Canada. After working in the energy industry for 18 years, he decided to change careers in 2016 and concentrate full-time on all aspects of writing. He recently completed a technical communication diploma and holds previous university degrees in journalism, sociology and criminology. David has covered a wide variety of financial and lifestyle topics for numerous publications and has experience copywriting for the retail industry.

