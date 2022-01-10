Tainted Beef Sold in 7 States Recalled — Were Walmart, Kroger or Albertsons Stocks Affected?

More than 28,000 pounds of ground beef have been recalled for possible E. coli contamination. USA Today reported that Interstate Meat Distributors recalled products on Dec. 20 because they could contain traces of E. coli O157:H7. A recall notice was posted on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service website Jan. 6. Questions have been circulating as to whether or not this negative news would have an economic impact on the businesses involved, or damage company stock.

Said beef was sold at select Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons and WinCo Foods stores under store brand labels. These items were pulled from retail locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. However, the affected products were sold in more states than those listed.

A Kroger spokesperson said the company is asking customers to either throw away the recalled ground beef, or return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund, according to Consumer Reports. Recalled products can also be returned for a refund at Walmart, a company spokesman said.

Walmart told CR in a statement that “as soon as we were notified by Interstate Meat Dist., Inc. of the recall, we began alerting our stores and distribution centers to remove the affected product from their shelves and inventory, and we implemented a register block to prevent additional sales.”

According to USA Today, Walmart posted a 13-page list of store locations that sold the recalled meat on its website on Jan. 7. It included stores in the seven above states as well as locations in Alaska, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho and Montana.

Kroger said on its website that the one- and three-pound packages of ground beef sold at Fred Meyer stores were affected by the recall, USA Today noted. Albertsons also said — in a notice on its website — that “Signature Farms Ground Beef 93% Lean/7% Fat” products were affected by the recall and were sold at Albertsons and Safeway stores in Oregon and Washington.

On the morning of Jan. 10, Walmart stocks were down 0.4%, Kroger was up 1.06% and Albertsons was up 1.3%, according to MarketWatch.

