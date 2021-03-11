Advertiser Disclosure
Business / Money

Talk of CDC, Dollar General Teaming Up on Vaccine Rollout

Ann Logue

By Ann Logue

March 11, 2021
HDR image, Dollar General discount retailer store entrance - Revere, Massachusetts USA - November 23, 2017.
QualityHD / Shutterstock.com

Dollar General (NYSE: DG), which operates over 17,000 stores in 46 states, according to its website, is in talks with the Centers for Disease Control to distribute the coronavirus vaccines. Dollar General’s footprint skews toward low-income and rural neighborhoods. This is a big step for the CDC’s objective of expanding access to places where people do not have easy access to healthcare facilities, or even to a Walmart (NYSE: WMT).

See: Who Is Getting Vaccines? Survey Notes Income Disparity in Vaccine Recipients
Find: Biden Moves Up Vaccine Timeline, Announces Major Corporate Partners in ‘Wartime Effort’

Although Dollar General stores do not have pharmacies, they do have refrigeration. The CDC would provide the staff to administer the shots on site.

Dollar General has been a vaccine supporter. In February, it announced that its employees would receive four hours of pay if they received the vaccine. In most states, its workers are considered to be front-line employees, so they have priority for appointments.

More From Your Money
Sponsors of

See: Hospitals Help Wealthy Donors ‘Skip the Line’ for Vaccines
Find: How Biden’s Plan to End Coronavirus Is Impacting the Economy (So Far)

The vaccine rollout has occurred in fits and starts, with even people in populous areas scrambling to make an appointment. For people who live in remote areas or who do not have easy access to transportation, the challenge is even greater. Despite some of the initial speculation early on in the pandemic, COVID-19 is not an illness limited to people in urban areas or who live in nursing homes.

People who live in remote areas or who do not have easy access to transportation have less ability to receive good healthcare if they do get sick, which makes the prevention especially important.

About the Author

Ann Logue

Ann Logue

Ann Logue is a writer specializing in business and finance. Her most recent book is The Complete Idiot’s Guide: Options Trading (Alpha 2016). She lives in Chicago.

In Case You Missed It

  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Talk of CDC, Dollar General Teaming Up on Vaccine Rollout
Close popup livericher_png

We're here to help you Live Richer.

Sign up to receive our daily weekday newsletter with the latest finance and lifestyle content.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.