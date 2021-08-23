Target Plans To Expand In-Store Disney Shops by Tripling Number of Locations

Mary Altaffer / AP / Shutterstock.com

You’ll be seeing Cinderella, Elsa and Buzz Lightyear in a lot more Target stores ahead of the holiday season, as the retailer has announced plans to expand the “Disney Store at Target” concept to triple its current number of locations.

Learn: What’s Next for Disney and Other Big Companies in 2021

Read: Target Offers 100% College Tuition (Plus Textbooks) To Attract Workers, Following In Walmart’s Footsteps



Target will add the Disney shops to more than 160 of its stores across the United States by the end of the year, USA Today reported today. Currently, there are 53 Disney shops inside Target stores, as well as an online store devoted to Disney merch (Target.com/Disneystore). The complete list of stores getting the concept has not yet been released.

The nation’s seventh-largest retailer in sales rolled out its first Disney shops in October 2019 at 25 locations. They average 750 square feet and are typically located near Target’s kids clothing and toy departments. The spaces feature music and interactive displays, as well as a seating area where kids (and their parents) can watch Disney movie clips and play games.

More From Your Money

More: Disney Galactic Starcruiser Absurd Cost — Do This, Not That, to Save Thousands



Target’s announcement followed last week’s news that Macy’s will partner with Toys R Us to bring various kid-centric toys and games to more than 400 of the department store chain’s locations. As CNBC reported on Thursday, the Toys R Us shop-in-shops will roll out next year.

Macy’s move was designed to lure more shoppers to its stores in search of toys, with the idea that they will also spend money on apparel and other merchandise while there. That’s also a major consideration for Target with its rapid expansion of the Disney shops.

See: 5 Things to Grab on Your Next Target Run to Prevent the Spread of the Delta Variant

Find:

Meanwhile, the Walt Disney Co. is in the process of cutting back its own retail operation. In March, it said it would close at least 60 of its full-size Disney stores in North America this year.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: August 23, 2021