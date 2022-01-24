Tesla Files Trademarks for Audio Equipment

jetcityimage / iStock.com

Tesla is seemingly looking to soon sell its own audio equipment, according to trademark applications files earlier this month.

See: Musk Confirms Dogecoin Payment Option for Tesla Merchandise, Pushing the Crypto’s Price Higher

Find: Tesla Cars Reportedly Hacked by Teenager — Could This News Damage the Stock?

The application, filed on Jan. 10, lists equipment including microphones, headphones, earphones, digital audio players, sound transmitting apparatus, audio speakers, subwoofers, earpads for headphones, audio interfaces, audio equalizer apparatus, horns for loudspeakers and megaphones.

Electrek, which first reported the news, notes that it’s important to point out that companies sometimes apply for trademarks that they ended up not using.

“That said, even if Tesla were to use this one, it is such a wide-ranging trademark category that it’s difficult to tell what could come of it,” according to Electrek. “It could be as simple as Tesla developing its own speaker for inside its vehicles and having them branded with their own brand and logo or Tesla could really be developing its own headphones.”

Business Insider reports that Tesla launched a Boombox feature as part of its 2021 holiday update, which lets drivers broadcast music to unsuspecting people nearby or even change the sound their horn makes to things like farting noises and goats’ bleating. CEO Elon Musk had teased the feature last August when he tweeted that it would allow a Tesla vehicle to “play snake jazz or Polynesian elevator music through its outside speakers wherever you go,” according to Business Insider.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

In December, Tesla released its much anticipated annual holiday software update, which includes TikTok and several UI changes, as GOBankingRates previously reported.

“The @Tesla is pure joy on wheels. Thankful for the Christmas Holiday show,” fan group Tesla Silicon Valley Club tweeted at the time.

The Verge reports that the update includes useful driving features like automatic access to a car’s blind spot cameras, as well as fun additions like new games built into Tesla Arcade, TikTok support, and a feature that lets the electric cars “dance to a choreographed light show.” The update’s version number is 2021.44.25 and should be rolling out over the coming days.

See: 25 Secrets Elon Musk and Every Other Rich Person Knows

Find: Elon Musk’s Essential Tips for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

The most useful inclusion in the update could be its blind spot camera feature which automatically shows a live camera view of the Tesla’s blind spot whenever a driver activates a turn signal, The Verge added. Musk indicated the feature was in development in July 2020, but now it’s here to (hopefully) make maneuvers like changing highway lanes a little bit safer.

More from GOBankingRates:

Make Your Money Work Better for You