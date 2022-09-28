Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

This Car Company’s Markups Are Now Around 20% But They Were Once Known as A Value Brand

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

New Car Sales, Centennial, United States - 20 Dec 2020
David Zalubowski / AP / Shutterstock.com

With the price of new cars breaking records this year, finding a good deal has become something akin to searching for a grain of salt in a pile of sand. This is true even for would-be value brands that exist for the sole purpose of saving consumers money.

See: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
Find: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

A new analysis from Consumer Reports found that even entry-level vehicles made by value-oriented automakers like Kia and Hyundai are selling well above MSRP.

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

In a Sept. 15 article with the not-so-subtle title of “Worst Deals on New Cars Right Now,” Consumer Reports noted that these five Kia models currently sell for at least 20% above the MSRP in some locations:

  • Kia Sorento: 23% over MSRP, with a price range of $29,590-$48,090.
  • Kia EV6: 21% over MSRP, with a price range of $41,400-$56,400.
  • Kia K5: 21% over MSRP, with a price range of $23,790-$31,190.
  • Kia Telluride: 21% over MSRP, with a price range of $33,390-$45,190.
  • Kia Rio: 20% over MSRP, with a price range of $16,450-$17,390.
Make Your Money Work Better for You

Three more KIA models have been selling for 19% over MSRP, according to Consumer Reports: the Sportage, Seltos and Forte. In addition, two Hyundai models are selling for at least 18% over MSRP: the Accent and Kona.

It should be noted that in almost all cases, the lower end of the above price ranges are still well below the average new-car price of $48,301 in August 2022, according to Kelley Blue Book. In some cases, the upper end of the range is also well below the average.

That might be the only good news right now, however. In addition to high sticker prices, car buyers also face higher interest rates on car loans as the Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates in an effort to slow inflation.

Discover: Inflation Relief Checks: When Will You Get Yours?
Zelle Facebook Marketplace Scam: How To Recognize and Avoid This Scam

As GOBankingRates previously reported, the estimated typical monthly payment for a new car recently hit a new all-time high of $733, according to the Cox Automotive/Moody’s Analytics Vehicle Affordability Index.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

Make Your Money Work Better for You

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts for September 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.