Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

US Starts Probe of Tesla’s Autpilot After a Series of Crashes

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

August 17, 2021
Brussels, Belgium - January 13, 2017: Luxurious interior on a Tesla Model X P90D full electric luxury crossover SUV car with a large touch screen and dashboard screen.
Sjoerd van der Wal / Getty Images

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration made its investigation into Tesla’s autopilot crashes public this week.

See: Tesla’s Musk Calls Chip Shortage ‘Problematic’ Amid Fierce Chinese EV Competition
Find: Popular American Cars the Year You Were Born

Since January 2018, the Office of Defects Investigation has identified numerous crashes in which Tesla models of various configurations have encountered first responder scenes and subsequently struck one or more vehicles involved with those scenes, the agency said in its probe.

According to the agency’s investigation, the incidents include 11 crashes and fires, 17 injuries and one fatality. The agency said it would investigate 765,000 vehicles of Tesla Model Y, Model X, Model S and Model 3.

Most incidents took place after dark and the crash scenes encountered included scene control measures such as first responder vehicle lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board, and road cones. The involved subject vehicles were all confirmed to have been engaged in either autopilot or Traffic Aware Cruise Control during the approach to the crashes, the agency added.

More From Your Money

The investigation aims to assess the technologies and methods used to monitor, assist, and enforce the driver’s engagement with the dynamic driving task during Autopilot operation.

See: Tesla Beats Estimates, Surpasses $1 Billion in Profit for First Time
Find: 12 Used Car-Buying Scams To Watch Out For — and How To Avoid Them

Tesla shares fell following the announcement and were down 4.3% as of writing.

The investigation is the broadest look yet at autopilot and at potential flaws that could make it and the Teslas that operate on it dangerous, according to The New York Times. Depending on its findings, the safety agency could force Tesla to recall cars and make changes to the system, The New York Times adds. It also has the authority to force automakers to add safety devices and features to their cars, such as when it required rearview cameras and airbags.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a former full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.