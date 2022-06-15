Walmart Adds UK Sellers to Online Sales Platform — US Orders Could Arrive in Two Days

When you’re the world’s biggest retailer, it makes sense to bring more of the world into your operation. Walmart is doing just that by recruiting United Kingdom businesses to sell their goods in the United States.

Walmart announced on June 13 that it has begun a “major push” to bring U.K. exporters to its Walmart Marketplace, which boasts more than 120 million U.S. users a month. The move will give U.K. businesses another U.S. e-commerce alternative to Amazon and eBay, Bloomberg reported.

To attract sellers, Walmart is offering the services of a dedicated onboarding team, as well as access to other tools and services designed to help U.K. sellers rapidly scale up across the Atlantic. Sellers will be able to deliver their goods to customers in the contiguous U.S. within two days during non-peak season (February through August).

British companies already on Walmart’s marketplace include wearable technology firm Statsports, home and garden products seller BuyBox, sporting equipment company Nodor, and retailer Pertemba.

Walmart is no stranger to the U.K., having built up a long history there — including years as the owner of Asda, the third-biggest grocery chain in the U.K. Last year, Walmart sold most of its Asda holdings to a group led by the Issa brothers.

As Bloomberg noted, Walmart’s move this week to reel in British exporters comes amid a plan by the U.K. government to help businesses reach 1 trillion pounds ($1.22 trillion) in exports by 2030. Much of that focus will be on non-European Union markets such as the U.S., Australia, Canada and Japan.

“We are confident that U.K. sellers will be able to leverage Britain’s reputation for design and manufacturing excellence and product quality to thrive as Marketplace sellers and bring more choice to our U.S. customers with speed and scale,” Darren Carithers, senior vice president of Marketplace Development for Walmart International, said in a press release.

Walmart will host a U.K. Sellers Summit in London on Friday, June 17. Summit partners will include commerce technology firm Payoneer and commerce automation platform Linnworks.

