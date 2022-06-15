Advertiser Disclosure
Walmart Adds UK Sellers to Online Sales Platform — US Orders Could Arrive in Two Days

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Largest US Companies During Coronavirus Crisis, Gliwice, Poland - 21 Apr 2021
Beata Zawrzel / NurPhoto / Shutterstock.com

When you’re the world’s biggest retailer, it makes sense to bring more of the world into your operation. Walmart is doing just that by recruiting United Kingdom businesses to sell their goods in the United States.

Walmart announced on June 13 that it has begun a “major push” to bring U.K. exporters to its Walmart Marketplace, which boasts more than 120 million U.S. users a month. The move will give U.K. businesses another U.S. e-commerce alternative to Amazon and eBay, Bloomberg reported.

To attract sellers, Walmart is offering the services of a dedicated onboarding team, as well as access to other tools and services designed to help U.K. sellers rapidly scale up across the Atlantic. Sellers will be able to deliver their goods to customers in the contiguous U.S. within two days during non-peak season (February through August).

British companies already on Walmart’s marketplace include wearable technology firm Statsports, home and garden products seller BuyBox, sporting equipment company Nodor, and retailer Pertemba.

Walmart is no stranger to the U.K., having built up a long history there — including years as the owner of Asda, the third-biggest grocery chain in the U.K. Last year, Walmart sold most of its Asda holdings to a group led by the Issa brothers.

As Bloomberg noted, Walmart’s move this week to reel in British exporters comes amid a plan by the U.K. government to help businesses reach 1 trillion pounds ($1.22 trillion) in exports by 2030. Much of that focus will be on non-European Union markets such as the U.S., Australia, Canada and Japan. 

“We are confident that U.K. sellers will be able to leverage Britain’s reputation for design and manufacturing excellence and product quality to thrive as Marketplace sellers and bring more choice to our U.S. customers with speed and scale,” Darren Carithers, senior vice president of Marketplace Development for Walmart International, said in a press release.

Walmart will host a U.K. Sellers Summit in London on Friday, June 17. Summit partners will include commerce technology firm Payoneer and commerce automation platform Linnworks.

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

