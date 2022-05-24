Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

Walmart Expands Drone Delivery to Reach up to 4 Million Households

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Truro, Canada - June 12, 2017: Walmart storefront.
Kevin Brine / Getty Images

In need of a fast package of hot dog buns, Hamburger Helper or diapers in under 30 minutes? Don’t worry, Walmart has the solution for you. The company announced it will expand its drone delivery services to 34 sites by the end of the year, potentially reaching 4 million US households across six states.

Discover: 10 States That Receive the Most Social Security
More: 10 Dollar Store Items That Aren’t Even Worth the Buck

“Between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., customers will be able to order from tens of thousands of eligible items, such as Tylenol, diapers and hot dog buns, for delivery by air in as little as 30 minutes,” David Guggina, senior vice president of innovation and automation, Walmart U.S., said in a May 24 blog post. “For a delivery fee of $3.99, customers can order items totaling up to 10 pounds, so simply put, if it fits safely it flies.”

Bonus Offer: Earn up to $1,500 by opening a Citi Priority Account with required activities.

The company is expanding its DroneUp delivery network across six states – Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Utah and Virginia — enabling it to deliver more than 1 million packages by drone in a year, according to the blog post.

Walmart said that it has seen positive responses from customers, and despite initially thinking the service would be used for emergency items, customers use it for convenience.

“Case in point: The top-selling item at one of our current hubs is Hamburger Helper,” Guggina wrote.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Guggina added that participating stores will house a DroneUp delivery hub with a team of certified pilots — operating within Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) guidelines — that safely manage flight operations for deliveries.

“Once a customer places an order, the item is fulfilled from the store, packaged, loaded into the drone and delivered right to their yard using a cable that gently lowers the package,” he wrote in the post.

See: POLL: Have You Skipped Any of These Essential Expenses Due to Rising Prices?
Find: The Worst Things To Buy at Walmart and Target

Bonus Offer: Find a Checking Account that Fits Your Lifestyle. $100 Bonus Offer for New Checking Account Customers.

CNBC reports that the retail giant has been trying to beat rival Amazon on speed, and two years ago, partnered with three operators — Flytrex, Zipline and DroneUp — for pilot projects to deliver groceries, household essentials and at-home COVID-19 test kits to customers.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work Better for You

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of May 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.