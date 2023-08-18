Warren Buffett — ‘Why I Fire People Every Day’

Warren Buffett, the renowned billionaire investor, and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, is notorious for his rigorous and discerning approach to both investing and hiring decisions.

Buffett has long maintained that when it comes to running a business, the importance of reputation cannot be overstated. As he once said, “Lose money for the firm, and I will be understanding. Lose a shred of reputation for the firm, and I will be ruthless.”

Buffett’s approach to hiring and firing emphasizes several fundamental principles that any organization should consider: passion for the business, integrity, intelligence, experience, and dedication.

Passion Over Financial Motivation

Buffett places a high value on individuals who are passionate about their work. When acquiring businesses, Buffett and his team often have to evaluate whether the existing management team is primarily motivated by money or by love for the business. According to Buffett, the best managers are those who don’t need to work for financial reasons but choose to do so because they love what they do. Identifying these individuals, who work not because of necessity but out of passion, is crucial for the long-term success of the organization.

Integrity, Intelligence, Experience, and Dedication

Buffett’s long-time business partner, Charlie Munger, once summarized the attributes needed for a successful team as integrity, intelligence, experience, and dedication. Buffett and Munger are highly selective in their hiring decisions, prioritizing candidates who embody these qualities. Buffett goes so far as to say that people often reveal themselves through their actions, and by paying attention, one can discern whether a person possesses the desired qualities.

Healthy Skepticism

Buffett emphasizes that if a proposition appears too good to be true, it probably is. This principle applies not only to investment decisions but also to hiring decisions. Buffett maintains a healthy skepticism toward overly attractive proposals and remains cautious in his evaluations. As a result, Buffett has maintained an impressive track record in selecting people who contribute positively to Berkshire Hathaway.

Tough Decisions Are Necessary

Buffett is not afraid to make challenging decisions when it comes to personnel management. Over the years, several high-profile departures from Berkshire Hathaway have highlighted Buffett’s commitment to integrity, ethical behavior, and strategic alignment. Buffett does not hesitate to part ways with individuals, regardless of their position, if they compromise the organization’s reputation or deviate from the company’s strategic vision.

Warren Buffett’s approach to hiring and firing is rooted in a few fundamental principles: prioritizing passion for the business, valuing integrity, intelligence, experience, and dedication, exercising healthy skepticism, and making tough decisions when necessary.

By consistently applying these principles, Buffett has sculpted Berkshire Hathaway into a powerhouse of success and reputation. As organizations consider their hiring and firing decisions, incorporating these insights from one of the world’s most successful investors can be invaluable.

