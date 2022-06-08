Advertiser Disclosure
What Makes Latest High-Tech Taco Bell the First of Its Kind for Consumer Convenience?

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

Not Real News, Miami, United States - 19 Apr 2019
Wilfredo Lee / AP / Shutterstock.com

Since 1962, the familiar view of a beige building and brightly colored logo meant tasty taco treats for travelers. Following the company’s rebranding in 2016, Taco Bell restaurants received a face-lift, with a purple bell logo that shows festive flair.

But the new Taco Bell Defy drive-thru concept, which opened June 7 in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, is taking things to the next level. Boasting the bright and modern — and now fully familiar — purple and gray color scheme, Taco Bell Defy ditches the dining room altogether. It also elevates the kitchen to a second story and places four drive-thru lanes below. Tiny elevators developed by Vertical Works transport hot, fresh food to customer’s cars.

Taco Bell president Mike Grams said in a statement published by CNN that the goal is to create a “two-minute or less drive-thru experience.”

Currently, according to a recent survey from QSR magazine, Taco Bell orders take an average of roughly 4.5 minutes to fill. The accuracy rate of those orders is just 83.6%. Compared to the other 9 quick-service restaurants in QSR’s study, Taco Bell falls roughly in the middle of the pack for both speed and accuracy.

Taco Bell Defy’s four drive-thru lanes are tailored and equipped to meet different customer needs — and ostensibly make it easier for team members to fill orders quickly and accurately.

One lane will accommodate customers who placed pre-orders through the Taco Bell app, which Yahoo said will be the fastest option. There will also be a lane for delivery drivers, and then two lanes for traditional orders, which would take the longest to fill. Those lanes will be equipped with two-way audio and video technology service for customers to talk to team members on the second floor, according to CNN.

About the Author

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

