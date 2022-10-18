Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

Who Does Amazon Give Political Donations To?

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Las Vegas - Circa June 2019: Amazon.
jetcityimage / Getty Images

Seattle-based Amazon and its employees, owners and affiliates — including Ag.Com, Amazon Flex, Amazon Mechanical Turk, Amazon Music, Amazon Pay, Amazon Prime Air and Amazon Publishing — have delivered $3.4 million in political donations so far this year for the 2022 election cycle,  per OpenSecrets.

This places Amazon in 98th place out of 27,872 spots in terms of largest donors, OpenSecrets data shows.

Corporations, their owners, employees and affiliates have been playing an enormous role in elections, especially since Jan. 21, 2010, when the Supreme Court overruled the prohibition on corporate independent expenditures in the case Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission (FEC). Since, corporations can contribute unlimited amounts to campaign spending, according to The Campaign Legal Center (CLC).

“The Court assumed that unlimited corporate campaign spending would pose no threat of corruption or the appearance of corruption because it would be ‘independent,'” CLC said on its website, adding that, “It has become clear in the years since that voters are not getting enough information about the true sources of campaign spending and this supposedly independent spending in support of candidates or their campaigns is often intentionally coordinated.”

As the November midterm elections approach, it may be prudent to take a look at Amazon’s political donation history. It should be noted that individual employee contributions may constitute a significant proportion of the following figures.

The bulk of Amazon-affiliated contributions to congressional and federal candidates went to Democrats — around 68% of the total amount of donated dollars, per OpenSecrets.

Amazon-affiliated Political Donations (over $50,000) in 2022

  • DNC Services Corp.: $367,336.
  • Common Power PAC: $195,000.
  • Washington Democratic Sen. Patty Murray: $87,925.
  • Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock: $67,997.
  • Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee: $63,305.
  • National Republican Congressional Committee: $61,611.
  • Washington Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier: $54,406.
  • National Republican Senatorial Committee: $52,023.
  • Mind the Gap: $51,000.

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.
