Who Does Kohl’s Give Political Donations To?

David Tonelson / Shutterstock.com

Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, based Kohl’s and its affiliates, including Kohl’s Department Stores, have given $18,355 in political donations so far this year for the 2022 elections cycle, according to Open Secrets.

This places Kohl’s at the 7,084th spot out of 26,914 spots in terms of largest donors, Open Secrets data shows.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts

Read More: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

Just a few weeks before the November mid-term elections, let’s take a look at where and to whom Kohl’s has donated to. Here are some of the recipients and the amount they received:

-DNC Services Corp — $2,239

-Wisconsin Democratic candidate Mandela Barnes — $1,230

– Pennsylvania Democratic candidate John Fetterman — $1,142

-Arizona Democratic candidate Mark Kelly — $1,048

-Connecticut Democratic candidate Jim Himes — $1,000

-New Jersey Democratic candidate Rob Menendez — $1,000

-Wisconsin Republican candidate Ron Johnson — $900

-National Republican Senatorial Committee — $885

-Florida Democratic candidate Val Demings — $675

-Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee — $635

The bulk of the contributions to congressional and federal candidates went to Democrats, with 86.7% and 88% of the total amount of dollars, respectively, Open Secrets data shows

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Additional retailers who gave mostly to Democrats this election cycle include Macy’s and its affiliates, which donated a total of $89,940. Of this total, 74.6% went to Democratic federal candidates.

Social Security: Women Get $354 Per Month Less Than Men – Here’s Why

Find Out: Can I Draw Social Security at 62 and Still Work Full Time?

Other corporations who largely donated to Democrats this election cycle include Pfizer and its affiliates, which gave a total of $1.7 million, with 57.4 % of the total amount of dollars going to Democratic federal candidates.

More From GOBankingRates