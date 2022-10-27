Who Does McDonald’s Give Political Donations To?

Chicago-based McDonald’s and its individual members, employees or owners, those individuals’ immediate family members — and its affiliates’ PACs — have given $650,429 in political donations so far this year for the 2022 election cycle, according to OpenSecrets.

This places the company at No. 686 out of 26,914 spots in terms of largest donors on OpenSecrets’ list.

Just a few weeks before the November mid-term elections, let’s take a look at where — and to whom — McDonald’s-affiliated donations have been delivered to. One thing to note: individual employee contributions may constitute a large portion of the following figures.

McDonald’s-affiliated Political Donations (Over $10,000) in 2022

National Republican Senatorial Committee: $44,719.

Oklahoma Republican candidate Kevin Hern: $38,650.

National Republican Congressional Committee: $35,542.

Republican National Committee: $32,896.

Illinois Republican candidate Rodney Davis: $23,050.

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee: $16,924.

Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee: $16,136.

North Carolina Republican candidate Chuck Edwards: $14,300.

California Republican candidate Kevin McCarthy: $10,974.

North Carolina Republican candidate Virginia Foxx: $10,250.

The bulk of these contributions to congressional and federal candidates went to Republicans — 67% of the total amount of dollars, per OpenSecrets.

Other restaurant chains which mostly donated to Republicans include Chick-fil-A. While the Atlanta-based chain gave much less than McDonald’s — $48,431 in political donations so far this year for the 2022 election cycle — the vast majority of its affiliated contributions to congressional and federal candidates went to Republicans: 94%.

