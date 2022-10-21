Who Does Meta Give Political Donations To?

California-based Meta, its owners, employees, and affiliates — including Oculus, Facebook Reality Labs and Instagram — have given $1.57 million in political donations so far this year for the 2022 election cycle, per OpenSecrets.

This places Meta at No. 276 out of 26,914 spots in terms of largest donors, OpenSecrets data showed. The bulk of the contributions to congressional and federal candidates went to Democrats — around 78% of total dollars donated.

Just a few weeks before the November mid-term elections, let’s take a look at where and to whom Meta-affiliated donors have pledged their cash. It should be noted that individual employee contributions may constitute a significant proportion of the following figures.

Meta-affiliated Donations (Over $20,000) in 2022

Women Vote!: $200,000.

Forward Majority Action: $83,969.

DNC Services Corp.: $81,811.

Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association: $50,000.

Georgia Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock: $44,694.

North Carolina Democratic candidate Cheri Beasley: $39,450.

New Hampshire Democratic candidate Maggie Hassan: $31,350.

California Democratic candidate Ro Khanna: $26,250.

California Democratic candidate Zoe Lofgren: $23,550.

Corporations and Political Donations

Corporations — as well as their members, owners, employees and affiliates — have been playing an enormous role in elections, especially since Jan. 21, 2010, when the Supreme Court overruled the prohibition on corporate independent expenditures in the case Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission (FEC). Since, corporations can contribute unlimited amounts to campaign spending, according to The Campaign Legal Center (CLC).

“The Court assumed that unlimited corporate campaign spending would pose no threat of corruption or the appearance of corruption because it would be ‘independent,'” CLC said on its website, adding that, “It has become clear in the years since that voters are not getting enough information about the true sources of campaign spending and this supposedly independent spending in support of candidates or their campaigns is often intentionally coordinated.”

