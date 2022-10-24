Who Does Target Give Political Donations To?

Minneapolis-based Target and its owners, employees, and affiliates — including Shipt — have given $622,567 in political donations so far this year for the 2022 election cycle, according to OpenSecrets.

This places Target at No. 719 out of 26,914 spots in terms of largest donors ranked by OpenSecrets. The bulk of the contributions to congressional and federal candidates went to Republicans, with 56% of total donations headed in that political direction.

In advance of the November mid-term elections, let’s take a look at where and to whom Target has donated to. It should be noted that individual employee contributions may constitute a large portion of the following figures.

Target-affiliated Political Donations ($10,000 and Over) in 2022

Republican Party of Minnesota: $20,000.

DNC Services Corp.: $15,429.

Minnesota Democratic candidate Angie Craig: $12,600.

Washington Republican candidate Cathy McMorris Rodgers: $10,002.

Country Roads PAC: $10,000.

Michigan Republican candidate Peter Meijer: $10,000.

North Carolina Republican candidate Patrick McHenry: $10,000.

Utah Republican candidate John Curtis: $10,000.

Washington Democratic candidate Derek Kilmer: $10,000.

Corporations and Political Donations

Corporations and their affiliates have been playing an enormous role in elections, especially since Jan. 21, 2010, when the Supreme Court overruled the prohibition on corporate independent expenditures in the case Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission (FEC). Since, corporations can contribute unlimited amounts to campaign spending, according to The Campaign Legal Center (CLC).

“The Court assumed that unlimited corporate campaign spending would pose no threat of corruption or the appearance of corruption because it would be ‘independent,'” CLC said on its website, adding that, “It has become clear in the years since that voters are not getting enough information about the true sources of campaign spending and this supposedly independent spending in support of candidates or their campaigns is often intentionally coordinated.”

