Money / Business

Who Does Tesla Give Political Donations To?

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Fremont, CA, USA - January 20, 2021: Tesla factory plant, an American electric vehicle and clean energy company based in Palo Alto, California.
vzphotos / Getty Images

Austin-based Tesla and its members, employees, and affiliates — including SolarCity Inc. — have given $105,378 in political donations so far this year for the 2022 election cycle, according to OpenSecrets.

This amount places Tesla at No. 2,968 out of 26,914 spots in terms of largest donors on OpenSecrets’ list.

Just a few weeks before the November mid-term elections, let’s take a look at where and to whom Tesla has donated to. It should be noted that individual employee contributions may constitute a large portion of the following figures.

Tesla-affiliated Political Donations (Top 15, Ranked) in 2022

  • California Democratic candidate Alex Padilla: $6,600.
  • Utah Independent candidate Evan McMullin: $5,800.  
  • Georgia Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock: $5,661.
  • Arizona Democratic candidate Mark Kelly: $5,097.       
  • All for Our Country: $5,000.
  • Delaware Democratic candidate Tom Carper: $4,500.
  • California Democratic candidate Kevin Mullin: $4,400.
  • DNC Services Corp.:$3,738.
  • Ohio Democratic candidate Nina Turner: $3,600.
  • Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee: $2,933.
  • Colorado Democratic candidate Michael Bennet: $2,900.
  • North Carolina Democratic candidate Erica Smith: $2,900.
  • Save America: $2,371.
  • New York Democratic candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: $2,286.
  • Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee: $2,272.
Most of the contributions to congressional and federal candidates went to Democrats, attracting 84% and 92.6% of the total amount of dollars, respectively, OpenSecrets data showed.

Tesla is nowhere near the largest donor this election cycle. To put this in context, crypto platform FTX and its affiliates, for example, donated $67 million this election cycle, which places it at No. 2 in terms of largest donors. In addition, Oracle and its affiliiates donated $23 million, which places it No. 9 on the overall list.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.
