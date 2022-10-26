Who Does Walmart Give Political Donations To?

YvanDube / Getty Images

Bentonville-based Walmart and its members, employees and affiliates — including Walmart Vision Centers, Walmart.com and Walmart Labs — have given $1.89 million in political donations so far this year for the 2022 election cycle, according to OpenSecrets.

This places Walmart at No. 236 out of 26,914 spots in terms of largest donors on OpenSecrets’ list.

Just a few weeks before the November mid-term elections, let’s take a look at where and to whom Walmart has donated to. It is important to keep in mind that employee donations could comprise a significant sum of the following figures.

Walmart-affiliated Political Donations (Over $25,000) in 2022

National Republican Senatorial Committee: $110,815.

National Republican Congressional Committee: $98,532.

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee: $77,143.

Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee: $68,500.

Republican National Committee: $66,060.

DNC Services Corp.: $33,698.

Save America: $33,198.

Arkansas Republican candidate John Boozman: $32,930.

Arkansas Republican candidate Steve Womack: $27,650.

Most of the Walmart-affiliated contributions to congressional and federal candidates went to Republicans (54% of the total amount of dollars for both categories).

Other companies whose affiliated political contributions largely went to Republicans include Citadel LLC, Thiel Capital, Uline, Blackstone and Oracle.

