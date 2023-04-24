Will buybuy Baby Stores Close As Parent Company Files for Bankruptcy?

Bed Bath & Beyond, the parent company of baby gear and clothing retailer buybuy Baby, declared bankruptcy April 23, 2023. Bed Bath & Beyond could, ultimately, close its 360 stores. Clearance sales will begin on Wednesday, April 26.

There is a chance Bed Bath & Beyond and its other brands, which also include Christmas Tree Shops and buybuy Baby, could see new life as an online retailer, however.

But will buybuy Baby stores close along with the parent company?

As reported by CNN, buybuy Baby could also be poised to close its 120 locations. Like Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy Baby will start holding clearance sales on Wednesday. At the same time, the parent company will be seeking a corporate buyer for both brands. Retail analyst Neil Saunders told CNN, “The buybuy Baby business is the one part of the operation that will probably attract interest from buyers.”

Ryan Cohen, a former investor in the company, wrote in a letter in March 2022 that buybuy Baby is “likely much more valuable than the company’s entire market capitalization today.” He added that, given continued growth, buybuy Baby “could be valued at a double-digit earnings multiple on a stand alone basis.”

With little competition in the brick-and-mortar space, buybuy Baby has outperformed Bed Bath & Beyond’s other market segments.

As of now, buybuy Baby could fall victim to its parent company’s bankruptcy and ultimate demise. But if the brand finds a buyer, it could rise from the ashes.

