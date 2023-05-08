Categories

Money / Business

Working Capital Woes? Here Are 7 Small Business Loans to Help Keep Your Business Afloat

Nicole Spector

By Nicole Spector

Tablet, bartender or small business people for communication, networking or online order check.
LumiNola / Getty Images

Small businesses have always been difficult to run, but the challenges have multiplied thanks to the rise of ecommerce and the ubiquitous elephant in the room: Amazon. The pandemic also wreaked havoc on small and medium businesses, many of which went under during the worst of it.

Loans are a perfectly valid and common way to help one’s small business thrive during tough times. Following are seven small business loans you might want to look into to keep your business afloat.

SBA Loans

The Small Business Administration (SBA) offers appealing loans for those seeking a low-cost government-backed loan. The SBA guarantees these loans, which is a great perk. Plus, you usually have ample time to repay them, with timelines depending on what you’re taking the loan out for. For working capital, the range is 7 years. SBA loans typically take up to three months before you see the money.

Term Loans

One of the most popular type of small business loans are term loans. They provide a lump sum of money that you pay back over a fixed term. What you can do/buy with these loans is very flexible.

Credit Lines

Consumers get credit cards everyday. So can small businesses, in a sense, though they look a bit different. Business lines of credit usually are linked to a business’ checking account and offer a credit limit with a ceiling of how much you can borrow — just like regular credit cards. If you’re unsure of how much money you’ll need to keep your business in functioning order, this is a good option.

Microloans

How much cash do you need to stay afloat? If it’s $50,000 or less, consider a microloan. These are offered by the government and nonprofits. They’re ideal for newly launched businesses that don’t need too much cash to emerge from a crisis.

Franchise Loans

If you are starting a franchise business, you may consider a franchise loan. Plenty of institutions — including banks, SBA lenders and franchisors — provide franchise loans. You can use this financing for a variety of purposes, including buying equipment and remodels.

Merchant Loans

With a merchant loan, business owners get a lump sum of cash upfront. Rather than paying it off every month, payments are made through a percentage of either your credit or debit card sales. You can also opt for fixed daily or weekly withdrawals from your business bank account.

Invoice Factoring and Invoice Financing

Having a hard time getting on-time payments? Consider invoice factoring, where a business owner sells unpaid invoices to a lender and gets back a percentage of the invoice value. You can also do invoice financing, wherein instead of selling your unpaid invoices to a factoring company, you use the invoices as collateral to nab a lump sum of cash.

