World’s Only All-Women Automotive Factory Cranks Into Action

FG Trade / Getty Images/iStockphoto

India’s Ola Electric Mobility might specialize in making electric scooters, but it also made history this week when it became the world’s largest women-only factory and the only all-women automotive manufacturing facility globally.

See: Delta Variant Hinders Women’s Workforce Participation Even as Children Return to School

Find: How To Support Women-Owned Small Businesses

The milestone was hailed in a tweet from Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of Olacabs, who wrote: “Proud to share that the Ola Futurefactory will be run ENTIRELY by women, 10,000+ at full scale! It’ll be the largest all-women factory in the world!”

Aatmanirbhar Bharat requires Aatmanirbhar women! Proud to share that the Ola Futurefactory will be run ENTIRELY by women, 10,000+ at full scale! It’ll be the largest all-women factory in the world!!???? Met our first batch, inspiring to see their passion!https://t.co/ukO7aYI5Hh pic.twitter.com/7WSNmflKsd

— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 13, 2021

The first group of workers started this week at the factory, which will cost $330 million to complete, Bloomberg reported. It aims to produce 10 million two-wheelers every year, or roughly 15% of the world’s e-scooters.

The e-scooter venture is a follow-up to ride-hailing startup Ola, which is expected to make its debut on public markets in 2022. Aggarwal told Bloomberg that his vision for his newest venture is to provide “clean mobility, a carbon-negative footprint, and an inclusive workforce.”

More From Your Money

Ola Electric aims to build a scooter every two seconds following a planned expansion next year. The factory will include 3,000 robots working alongside the all-female workforce. The venture is backed by SoftBank Group Corp. and Tiger Global Management.

Aggarwal’s longer-term goal is to assemble a full lineup of electric vehicles, including three-wheelers and cars. His company’s inaugural S1 e-scooter will be priced at $1,360 (99,999 rupees) and compete with traditional two-wheelers in India. Exports should begin later this year.

“Enabling women with economic opportunities improves not just their lives but that of their families and indeed the whole community,” Aggarwal said.

The women in the factory are mostly graduates from in and around the southern state of Tamil Nadu, Quartz India reported on Monday. They’re being trained to fill various technical roles that range from production assistants to supervisors.

See: 10 Women Who Have Made Financial History

Find: Invest in Women-Led Companies With These 3 ETFs

Ola isn’t the first company to have a 100% female factory in India. As Quartz India noted, industrial valve producer Kirloskar Brothers has operated a women-only factory in Coimbatore for more than a decade, and consumer goods giant Hindustan Unilever has operated one since December 2014.

More From Your Money

But these companies are rare. On average, women fill only 12% of manufacturing jobs in India, according to Quartz India.

More From GOBankingRates