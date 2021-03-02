Advertiser Disclosure
Business / Money

Zoom Beats Estimates, Continues To Dominate in 2021

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

March 2, 2021
Zoom Video Communications
Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Zoom reported its fourth quarter and full year earnings yesterday, beating both revenue and earnings per share estimates, largely due to the pandemic’s remote work environment, which made the company a household name last year.

Zoom posted EPS of $1.22 and revenue of $882.5 million for the fourth quarter, according to an earnings statement, compared to estimates of $0.79 and $810.9 million respectively, according to Seeking Alpha.

Find Out: 25 Biggest Companies You’ve Never Heard Of
Learn More: The Classic Brands You Love Are In Trouble

The $882.5 million, represents a staggering 369% increase year-over-year, while full fiscal year revenue totaled $2.6 billion, up 326% year-over-year.

“The fourth quarter marked a strong finish to an unprecedented year for Zoom. In FY2021, we significantly scaled our business to provide critical communications and collaboration services to our customers and the global community in response to the pandemic,” Eric S. Yuan, Zoom Founder and CEO said in the earnings statement. “We are humbled by our role as a trusted partner and an engine for the modern work-from-anywhere environment. Our ability to rapidly respond and execute drove strong financial results throughout the year,”

Yuan added that the company believed that as it enters FY2022, it is well positioned for strong growth “with our innovative video communications platform, on which our customers can build, run, and grow their businesses; our globally recognized brand; and a team ever focused on delivering happiness to our customers.”

More From Your Money
Sponsors of

Zoom also provided its financial guidance for its first quarter of fiscal year 2022 and its full fiscal year 2022.

For the first quarter fiscal year 2022, the company expects total revenue is expected to be between $900 million and $905 million and non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $295.0 million and $300.0 million, and EPS is expected to be between $0.95 and $0.97, according to the statement.

Check Out: 17 Companies Facebook Famously Purchased and How They’re Doing Now
Read Next: What’s Next for Disney and Other Big Companies in 2021

For the full fiscal year 2022, Zoom expects total revenue to be between $3.76 billion and $3.78 billion and EPS is expected to be between $3.59 and $3.65.

Piper Sandler analyst James Fish said in a note that the full-year guidance suggested “the market dynamics remain strong” in cloud-based communications, according to Barron’s.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a former full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Zoom Beats Estimates, Continues To Dominate in 2021
Close popup

Win $500 – and Start the New Year Right!

When you sign-up to receive bi-weekly email updates from GOBankingRates, you’ll automatically be entered for a chance to win our $500 #BestBanksBestYou sweepstakes. Sign up now!

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For official contest rules, click here.