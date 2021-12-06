Do You Qualify for the $25 Zoom Settlement from Latest Class-Action Lawsuit?

Girts Ragelis / Shutterstock.com

Have you recently received an email from “Settlement Administrator” at the address “NoReply@ZoomMeetingsClassAction.com”? Did you ignore it, thinking it was junk mail? With the number of scams circulating today, it wouldn’t be surprising if you scrolled right past — or even deleted the email without opening it. However, you could be leaving $15, $25, or more in free money on the table if you do not file a claim, should you be eligible.

See: Social Security: How to Boost Your Benefit by $800

Find: 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early

Per reporting from Vice and The Verge, the email is safe — and legitimate. ZoomMeetingsClassAction.com provides a simple form that you will have to fill out and submit in order to receive due proceeds as a result of the settlement of the suit. You are considered eligible if you “registered, used, opened, or downloaded the Zoom Meetings Application” between March 30, 2016 and July 30, 2021 — whether via desktop application or via a smartphone app.

The settlement comes as a result of an $85 million class-action suit in which Zoom denies allegations — or attached liability — surrounding claims of improperly sharing personal user information and holding lax security protocols. You must reside in the United States in order to be eligible to claim a portion of the settlement, as well.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

There is a caveat: Zoom has stated that the listed payment amounts could be reduced based on the number of valid claims.

Who Is Eligible to Receive Claim Funds?

If you purchased a subscription to Zoom Meetings between March 30, 2016 and July 30, 2021, you can file a claim for $25 or 15% of the money you spent for your core subscription — whichever is greater. If you did not subscribe to Zoom but used, opened, or downloaded the app during that same time frame, you could receive $15 as part of the settlement.

The only Zoom users in the U.S. not eligible to make a claim in the class action suit are those who solely registered, used, opened, or downloaded the app through an Enterprise-level account or a Zoom for Government account. Additionally, Zoom officers and members of the board of directors are not eligible to make a claim, nor the judge or magistrate judge — or their family members — assigned to the class-action suit.

How Do You Make a Claim?

To claim your stake in the class-action suit, visit https://www.zoommeetingsclassaction.com/Home/SubmitClaim.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

If you have a Zoom subscription, you’ll need the claim number (included on the email that was sent) or the email address you used for your Zoom subscription. Once you have that information in hand, click “Start Your Claim.” The entire process takes less than 30 seconds.

If you have used Zoom but have not registered for an account, you’ll need to submit documentation showing that you used the service during the relevant time frame. You can attach an image of a Zoom meeting invitation displaying the Meeting ID number and date. Accepted file formats include: jpg, jpeg, png, gif, tif, tiff, doc, docx, xls, xlsx, pdf, txt, rtf, or zip. Make sure your file is less than 20 megabytes in size.

The deadline to submit your claim form is March 5, 2022.

Why Is Zoom Involved in a Class-Action Suit?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. achieved a settlement with plaintiffs alleging that Zoom shared user information with third parties, should have done more to prevent unwanted meeting disruptions from third parties, and advertised the platform as “encrypted end-to-end” when, at the time, it was not.

See: From Making the Most of COLA Increases to Avoiding Costly Mistakes: Our Most-Read Social Security Stories of 2021

Find: 17 Tips To Live Comfortably Off Just a Social Security Check

The final approval hearing is scheduled to take place April 7, 2022. At that time, it will be determined if the settlement is approved. If it is, those who submitted claim forms should expect service payments based on the number of people who filed claims — and the total amount available after attorneys’ fees and expenses.

More From GOBankingRates