10 Things We Spend More Money on Today Than We Did 50 Years Ago

Tom Kelley Archive / Getty Images

The evolution of consumer spending over the past five decades reflects significant shifts in society, technology, and lifestyle preferences. Here are ten areas where spending has notably increased compared to 50 years ago:

Technology and Gadgets

In the past, the list of household technology was limited to televisions, radios, and perhaps a telephone. Today, our spending on technology includes smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart home devices, and various other digital gadgets. The rapid technological advancements have made these devices almost indispensable, but they come with a higher price tag.

Average entertainment household object cost 50 years ago: $125 (with inflation: $772)

Today: $900

Healthcare and Insurance

The cost of healthcare has skyrocketed over the years. Factors include advanced medical technology, increased demand for healthcare services, aging populations, and higher health insurance premiums. Fifty years ago, medical expenses were a smaller fraction of a household’s budget compared to today.

Average healthcare cost 50 years ago: $356 ($2,200)

Today: $13,493

Education

The cost of education, especially higher education, has outpaced inflation significantly. College tuition, textbooks, and related expenses have become major financial burdens for many families, unlike 50 years ago when higher education was more affordable.

Average college tuition cost 50 years ago: $738 ($4,561)

Today: $104,108

Housing

While the size and quality of housing have generally improved, so have the costs. In many regions, housing prices have increased at a rate that far exceeds income growth, making homeownership and even renting more expensive than it was decades ago.

Make Your Money Work for You

Average housing cost 50 years ago: $17,000 ($105,069)

Today: $387,600

Childcare and Early Education

With more dual-income households than ever before, spending on childcare and early education services has become a substantial part of family budgets. These services were less commonly used or needed 50 years ago.

Average childcare cost 50 years ago: $250/per year ($1,545/per year)

Today: $2,900/per year

Personal Care and Wellness

The growth in the wellness and beauty industry reflects a significant increase in spending on personal care products and services, including spa treatments, gym memberships, and cosmetic procedures – luxuries that were less common or more modestly used in the past.

Average personal care cost 50 years ago:

Today:

Entertainment and Subscriptions

The shift from free, antenna-based TV and radio to subscription services like cable television, streaming services, and online memberships has led to a considerable increase in entertainment spending.

Average cost of entertainment 50 years ago: One payment of $125 ($772) plus average movie ticket cost: $1.50 ($9.22)

Today (monthly entertainment subscription cost): $219/per month or $2,628/per year

Travel and Tourism

As travel has become more accessible, there has been a significant increase in spending on vacations and tourism. Fifty years ago, international travel was a luxury for the few; today, it is a common aspect of many people’s lifestyles.

Automobiles and Transportation

While cars were common 50 years ago, today’s vehicles come with advanced technology and safety features, which increase their cost. Additionally, there are more two-car households, and the costs associated with vehicle maintenance, insurance, and fuel have risen.

Average car cost 50 years ago: $3,690 ($26,100)

Today: $35,000

Dining Out and Prepared Foods

Eating out and purchasing prepared foods have become more prevalent than cooking at home, reflecting a significant shift in lifestyle. Convenience, variety, and the experience of dining out contribute to this increased expenditure.

Make Your Money Work for You

Conclusion

The changes in spending patterns over the past 50 years highlight broader societal trends, including technological advancements, changes in family structures, and evolving lifestyle preferences. While some of these expenditures contribute to improved quality of life, they also reflect the challenges of managing a modern budget in a rapidly changing world.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates