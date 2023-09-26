Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

14 Things That Used To Be a Dollar That Inflation Has Ruined

4 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Woman buying food at grocery store. stock photo
Aja Koska / iStock.com

Inflation is a natural economic phenomenon, reflecting the decrease in purchasing power of money over time. It has a significant impact on the cost of goods and services, affecting everyday life in myriad ways.

Let’s take a nostalgic look back at items that once could be purchased for just a dollar, a price point that inflation has since eroded.

A Gallon of Gas

  • Then: In the late 1990s and early 2000s, it was possible to find gas for around a dollar per gallon in the United States.
  • Now: The national average price per gallon of gas is now well over $3, fluctuating based on global and local events affecting oil prices.

A Fast-Food Burger

  • Then: Many fast-food chains used to offer basic burgers for $1, making it an affordable option for a quick meal.
  • Now: These same burgers now often cost more than $1 due to increased costs of production and distribution.

A Movie Rental

  • Then: During the heyday of rental stores like Blockbuster, you could rent a movie for a dollar or less.
  • Now: Physical movie rentals have largely been replaced by streaming services, which require monthly subscription fees.

A Loaf of Bread

  • Then: A dollar could easily buy a loaf of bread.
  • Now: The cost of a loaf of bread has more than doubled, reflecting not just inflation but increased costs associated with production and distribution.
Make Your Money Work for You

A Candy Bar

  • Then: Candy bars used to cost just a few cents, and even into the 2000s, you could still find some for $1.
  • Now: Now, most candy bars cost over a dollar, with prices continuing to rise.

A Cup of Coffee

  • Then: A basic cup of coffee was easily obtainable for $1, offering a cheap and quick caffeine boost.
  • Now: Even a simple cup of coffee at many coffee shops now costs over $2, with fancier drinks costing much more.

Postage Stamps

  • Then: Not long ago, a book of stamps was quite affordable.
  • Now: The cost of a single stamp is now over 50 cents, and it’s continually increasing.

A Bus Ride

  • Then: Public transportation used to be incredibly affordable, with $1 fares being common.
  • Now: Now, bus fares are often more than $2 in many cities, making public transportation less accessible for many individuals.

A Comic Book

  • Then: In the past, one dollar could easily get you a comic book to enjoy your favorite superheroes’ adventures.
  • Now: Now, comic books can cost $3 or more, reflecting a significant increase over the years.

A Dozen Eggs

  • Then: A dozen eggs was another item that could often be purchased for around a dollar.
  • Now: The price of a dozen eggs has more than doubled in many places, impacted by factors including the cost of feed and transportation.
Make Your Money Work for You

A Paperback Book

  • Then: Paperback books were once available for around a dollar, making reading an affordable pastime for many.
  • Now: Most new paperback books now cost upwards of $7 to $10, though used books can sometimes be found for less.

A Liter of Soda

  • Then: A dollar could often buy you a liter of soda, making it an affordable beverage choice.
  • Now: Prices for a liter of soda have increased, often costing more than a dollar, especially for popular brands.

A Pair of Socks

  • Then: Basic socks could once be bought for a dollar or less.
  • Now: A pair of socks can now cost $2 or more, with prices even higher for specialty or brand-name socks.

A Music Single

  • Then: Purchasing a single track of music on a CD or digitally used to commonly cost a dollar.
  • Now: While some digital music platforms still offer songs for around a dollar, many have increased prices, and physical formats are even more expensive.

While we can’t turn back time to the days when a dollar held more purchasing power, understanding inflation’s impact on the economy and individual purchasing power is crucial. It’s a pivotal part of financial planning and budget management, ensuring financial stability despite the ever-rising prices of goods and services.

Make Your Money Work for You

The nostalgia for the $1 price point serves as a reminder of the ever-changing economic landscape and the importance of adapting to ensure financial well-being.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

How To Find the Best Financial Advisor for Your Money

Money

How To Find the Best Financial Advisor for Your Money

September 26, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Money Expert Says You’ll Regret Retiring Early — 4 Reasons You May Want To Keep Working

Money

Money Expert Says You'll Regret Retiring Early -- 4 Reasons You May Want To Keep Working

September 26, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Retire in Luxury: 10 Best US Cities for Retirees on a Budget of $5,000 a Month

Money

Retire in Luxury: 10 Best US Cities for Retirees on a Budget of $5,000 a Month

September 25, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I Save Thousands on My Luxury Vacations: Here’s How I Get a Lot for a Little

Money

I Save Thousands on My Luxury Vacations: Here's How I Get a Lot for a Little

September 25, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Personal Finance Expert: Here Are My Top 12 Tips for Saving Money While Shopping

Money

I'm a Personal Finance Expert: Here Are My Top 12 Tips for Saving Money While Shopping

September 25, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

September 26, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Advisor Who Works With Wealthy Families: These Are the Best Ways To Transfer Wealth

Wealth

I'm a Financial Advisor Who Works With Wealthy Families: These Are the Best Ways To Transfer Wealth

September 26, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: 5 Reasons It’s Acceptable To Increase Your Spending When You Get a Raise

Money

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: 5 Reasons It's Acceptable To Increase Your Spending When You Get a Raise

September 25, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Best Southern Cities for a Couple To Live on Just Social Security

Money

10 Best Southern Cities for a Couple To Live on Just Social Security

September 26, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

Money

8 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

September 26, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

14 High-End Home Features That the Rich Love

Wealth

14 High-End Home Features That the Rich Love

September 25, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

12 Expenses That Drain Your Savings Without You Realizing It

Money

12 Expenses That Drain Your Savings Without You Realizing It

September 25, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Almost One-Third of Retirees Still Work for Extra Cash — How Experts Say You Can Avoid It

Money

Almost One-Third of Retirees Still Work for Extra Cash -- How Experts Say You Can Avoid It

September 25, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Downsizing for Retirement? Stay Away From These 7 Homes

Money

Downsizing for Retirement? Stay Away From These 7 Homes

September 26, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

9 Fastest Ways To Save $1,000 in 30 Days

Money

9 Fastest Ways To Save $1,000 in 30 Days

September 26, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

11 Things that Will Get Ridiculously Expensive in the Next 10 Years

Money

11 Things that Will Get Ridiculously Expensive in the Next 10 Years

September 25, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!