20 States With the Most Middle Class Residents

Marje / Getty Images

In the quest to understand the economic landscape of the United States, identifying where the middle class thrives is crucial. Using median household income data and the cost of living in each state, we’ve estimated the proportion of middle-class households.

Here are the top 20 states with the highest number of middle-class residents, based on a calculated estimate that approximately 80% of households in each state fall within 2/3 to 200% of the median household income:

California

Average household income: 119,149

Median household income: $84,097

Approximately 10,482,491 middle-class households.

Texas

Average household income: $94,115

Median household income: $67,321

Around 7,924,856 middle-class households.

Florida

Average household income: $88,267

Median household income: $61,777

An estimated 6,345,050 middle-class households.

New York

Average household income: $111,583

Median household income: $75,157

About 5,933,779 middle-class households.

Pennsylvania

Average household income: $92,849

Median household income: $67,587

Circa 4,085,281 middle-class households.

Illinois

Average household income: $100,719

Median household income: $72,563

Roughly 3,907,249 middle-class households.

Ohio

Average household income: $83,820

Median household income: $61,938

Close to 3,773,781 middle-class households.

North Carolina

Average household income: $84,888

Median household income: $60,516

Approximately 3,225,274 middle-class households.

Michigan

Average household income: $85,727

Median household income: $63,202

Around 3,184,326 middle-class households.

Georgia

Average household income: $91,082

Median household income: $65,030

An estimated 3,064,211 middle-class households.

New Jersey

Average household income: $124,626

Median household income: $89,703

About 2,617,643 middle-class households.

Virginia

Average household income: $111,013

Median household income: $80,615

Circa 2,547,674 middle-class households.

Washington

Average household income: $111,431

Median household income: $82,400

Roughly 2,324,658 middle-class households.

Massachusetts

Average household income: $123,174

Median household income: $89,026

Close to 2,117,584 middle-class households.

Make Your Money Work for You

Arizona

Average household income: $89,693

Median household income: $65,913

Approximately 2,114,744 middle-class households.

Tennessee

Average household income: $82,012

Median household income: $58,516

Around 2,111,564 middle-class households.

Indiana

Average household income: $81,703

Median household income: $61,944

An estimated 2,082,216 middle-class households.

Missouri

Average household income: $83,152

Median household income: $61,043

About 1,952,170 middle-class households.

Wisconsin

Average household income: $87,733

Median household income: $67,080

Circa 1,902,348 middle-class households.

Maryland

Average household income: $120,234

Median household income: $91,431

Roughly 1,784,422 middle-class households.

This analysis provides a snapshot of the states with the largest middle-class populations in the U.S. It’s important to note that these numbers are estimates and actual middle-class population may vary. Nevertheless, this data offers valuable insight into the distribution of the middle class across the country, highlighting regions where the majority of residents fall into this economic bracket.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates