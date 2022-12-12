5 Things That Just Got Cheaper Despite Inflation

Inflation is a real pain, and sticking to your budget while the cost of goods continues to rise can be very challenging. One of the best strategies to save money during periods of inflation is to buy smart and keep an eye out for good deals to save money on the things that matter.

Still, even with the inflation rate on the rise, there are a few bright spots. If you know where to look, you’ll find great deals. Here are five examples of items that have decreased in cost despite inflation.

Smartphones

Now is an excellent time to upgrade your phone since the cost of purchasing a new one has decreased by 21%. We are seeing an improvement in phone functionality while, miraculously, seeing a decrease in prices. This trend will likely continue with new technological advances and increasing competition from other brands.

Televisions

Another item that has gotten cheaper over time is the television. With prices dropping by 16.5% since last year, it’s now more affordable to upgrade your TV. Even high-end models are now sporting a smaller price tag.

Steaks

A shift in consumer buying behavior has caused the price of steak to decrease. The previous spike in price over the last year has discouraged shoppers from buying steaks, especially premium cuts like rib-eye and sirloin tip. As a result of decreased demand, as well as the return of processing plant workers, we are seeing a price reduction of almost 5%.

Sporting Events

As venues push for more revenue and try to fill stadiums again, the average ticket prices for sporting events have decreased by 9.5%. This means that sports fans can see their favorite teams for cheaper and even splurge on a hotdog with those savings.

Car Rentals

The cost of renting a car has been very high in the past few years due to vehicle shortages and increased travel. Now, we’re seeing those prices come down a modest 1.4%, saving you some cash on your next vacation.

While inflation is still a genuine concern, there are many ways to combat its effects. By staying up-to-date on the best deals and shopping smart, you can save money and still enjoy the things that matter.

