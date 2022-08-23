Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks: Residents of This Illinois Town Have Less Than a Week To Apply

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

Aerial view of Northwestern University campus.
FierceAbin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you live in the City of Evanston, Illinois, you could receive a surprise windfall of an extra $500 per month for a year.

Social Security: Women Get $354 Per Month Less Than Men – Here’s Why
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now

A year-long pilot program, a joint effort between the City and Northwestern University, will give 150 families, selected at random from a lottery, $500 per month on a prepaid debit card to spend as they see fit. The funds will supplement the existing social safety net, according to a press release issued by the City of Evanston.

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

To be entered in the drawing, participants must live in Evanston and have a household income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level. In 2022, the federal poverty level for all states besides Alaska and Hawaii is $13,590 for an individual and $27,750 for a family of four.

In addition to meeting maximum income requirements, entrants must fall into one of the following categories, according to the press release:

  • Between the ages of 18 and 24
  • 62 years or older
  • An undocumented community member
Make Your Money Work for You

The program is funded by Northwestern University and the city, as well as $700,000 in excess funds from the 2021 federal American Rescue Plan. The Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, as it is called, will contain a research component that will study the impact of providing those in need with guaranteed funds to spend however they choose.

SNAP Benefits: How Long Do They Last?
Learn: How Much Does a Person on Social Security Make?

The application period for the program ends on August 29, 2022. Shortly after that, recipients will be selected. Evanston residents can visit cityofevanston.org.gi to learn more and apply.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of August 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.