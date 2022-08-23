$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks: Residents of This Illinois Town Have Less Than a Week To Apply

If you live in the City of Evanston, Illinois, you could receive a surprise windfall of an extra $500 per month for a year.

A year-long pilot program, a joint effort between the City and Northwestern University, will give 150 families, selected at random from a lottery, $500 per month on a prepaid debit card to spend as they see fit. The funds will supplement the existing social safety net, according to a press release issued by the City of Evanston.

To be entered in the drawing, participants must live in Evanston and have a household income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level. In 2022, the federal poverty level for all states besides Alaska and Hawaii is $13,590 for an individual and $27,750 for a family of four.

In addition to meeting maximum income requirements, entrants must fall into one of the following categories, according to the press release:

Between the ages of 18 and 24

62 years or older

An undocumented community member

The program is funded by Northwestern University and the city, as well as $700,000 in excess funds from the 2021 federal American Rescue Plan. The Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, as it is called, will contain a research component that will study the impact of providing those in need with guaranteed funds to spend however they choose.

The application period for the program ends on August 29, 2022. Shortly after that, recipients will be selected. Evanston residents can visit cityofevanston.org.gi to learn more and apply.

