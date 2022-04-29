Airbnb, DoorDash, Twitter & Other US Companies Show Support for a Federal Paid Leave Program

Some of the biggest American brands — including Twitter, Airbnb, DoorDash and Reddit — have thrown support into a campaign to pressure Congress to enact a national paid leave program.

Over 350 companies worth over $750 billion have signed an open letter in support of a national paid leave policy, according to Paid Leave for the United States (PL+US), an advocacy group that helped organize the alliance. Some of the most recognizable companies across a variety of sectors are urging Congress to pass permanent paid family and medical leave through President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act.

“This reaffirmation of support for national paid family and medical leave from hundreds of businesses, large and small, from across the country makes it plain that the business community is committed to the fight for paid leave for the long haul,” said senior advisor to PL+US Orli Cotel said in a press statement. “Businesses and their leaders intimately understand how paid leave will strengthen their companies, working families, and our national economy. The businesses making this declaration today are making it clear that they’re committed to helping deliver paid leave for all working people in our country.”

The lobbying effort comes as Democrats attempt to revive parts of the Build Back Better Act, which now includes a measure to guarantee workers four weeks of paid leave to raise a new child, recover from a serious illness or care for a sick family member. Paid leave provisions were cut from the $1.75 trillion proposal in 2021 due to some leaders’ concerns about the high costs such a program would entail.

Guaranteed paid leave is a privilege afforded to workers in all developed countries except the United States. This will remain the case unless President Joe Biden can pass a version of his Build Back Better bill through the Senate Democratic caucus. A reworked bill will need approval from all 50 democratic members, and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has made it clear he is not a supporter of including social programs in the Democrat’s spending bill and is opposed to the Build Back Better Act in its current form.

PL+US and its growing coalition of businesses — which also includes Pinterest, Spotify, Levi Strauss & Co. and Salesforce — are stressing that a national paid leave program would improve employee retention and morale at a time when companies are struggling to find and keep workers. Additionally, the campaign and its advocates are touting a federal paid leave policy’s potential to address racial, class and gender inequalities and protect all workers equally.

