Airline Ticket Prices Increase as Airport Screenings Surpass 2 Million per Day

Hispanolistic / Getty Images

The pace of recovery for leisure air travel has been on the rise as Americans are starting to get their confidence back. The Transportation Security Administration screened nearly 2.1 million people at U.S. airports on Sunday, the highest since March 7, 2020, reports CNBC.

See: As the Nation Reopens, How Soon Do You Plan To Travel? Take Our Poll

Find: Airlines See Pandemic-Era Record High Travel — How Can You Save On Your Next Flight?

CivicScience, a market research platform, polled Americans on their level of comfort in public spaces since the beginning of the pandemic. According to data, plans to travel via airplane within the next month reached an all-time high since the onset of the pandemic.

Based on CivicScience data, roughly two-thirds of those surveyed reported being comfortable enough to travel or go on vacation and more people than ever to this date say they plan to travel via airplane in the next month.

Make Your Money Work for You

However, travel is still in recovery. Airline executives noted that it’s still 545,000 fewer people compared to the same date in 2019, as business and international travel are slower to recover, reports CNBC.

See: 10 Money-Saving Summer Travel Tips Only Insiders Know

Find: 8 Employers That Require Vaccines – Plus 16 More with Perks for Workers Who Get Their Shots

If you’re planning to travel, expect a higher price tag. The increase in travel is also causing the price of airline tickets, hotel rates and car rentals to go up as well. Average ticket prices for domestic travel have increased 7% since May, while international fares are up 13%, according to financial research firm Bernstein and as reported by The Washington Post.

Analysts assure that inflated prices are not likely to be permanent, added The Washington Post. Prices are expected to stabilize as demand slows and more Americans head back into the office.

More From GOBankingRates