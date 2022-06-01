Americans Are Skipping Vacations To Pay For Essentials Because of Inflation

SDI Productions / iStock.com

Americans are cutting back on spending this year and many say they can’t even afford a vacation because of inflation. According to a survey commissioned by Outdoorsy, an RV rental marketplace, 56% of Americans believe they can’t spend any extra cash on a getaway due to inflation, Talker News reports.

Find Out: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

Read: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

Although many adults are less than hopeful, 58% have been setting aside money for a possible vacation and 70% are still planning to go on a trip. Talker News noted that about half have a budget set up, averaging $1,237, specifically for summer vacations.

“Inflation is an ever-present variable in the travel consumer sector. Travel trends are typically reflected in people’s spending habits,” said Jeff Cavins, co-founder and CEO of Outdoorsy, in a statement.

POLL: How Much Do You Expect To Spend on Travel This Summer?

Approximately 32% said they’re scaling back vacation spending and 56% said they were successful in planning a vacation with a restricted budget. To save money, Americans are planning to spend less on attractions (40%), lodging (40%) and clothing (39%). Fifty-eight percent said they plan to vacation closer to home this summer because of inflation and rising gas prices.

Make Your Money Work for You

To save even more money, 43% said they’ve also considered vacationing with a group of friends; however, going out to restaurants (30%), visiting free attractions (28%) and traveling by vehicle (28%) are “vital to have, no matter the budget.”

Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash App

Discover: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

“While other vacation types have seen dramatic rises in cost over the past year in line with inflation, our average RV rental trip price has only gone up $5 over last year, representing a .28% increase,” said Cavins. “Compare this to a 40% increase in hotel prices YoY, and you can see why we believe road trips are more insulated from inflation and also still a very affordable vacation option for those looking to keep their summer vacation plans intact.”

More From GOBankingRates