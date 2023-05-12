Americans Are Becoming Numb to Inflation — Here’s Why You Shouldn’t

The media has been overusing the buzz-phrase “recession fatigue” for some time now, but it’s been inflation that has truly exhausted people during the last two years, to the point where the majority of Americans have become numb to the subject.

Once thought the United States’ most important problem by 20% of the nation’s population, now only 9% feel this way about inflation, according to Gallop poll respondents, cited The Wall Street Journal. Despite cooling since June, high inflation may be more important than survey data shows. Even if the economy rebounds and the Federal Reserve’s strategy to tame inflation by hiking interest rates is successful, there are some schools of thought that warn not to underestimate inflation’s trajectory.

According to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) revealed overall inflation rose 0.4% over last month and 4.9% year-over-year in April.

Prices in March rose 0.1% from February and 5% from the prior year. The 4.9% annual increase — although marginally less than March’s gain — is down significantly from the 9.1% in June 2022. However, it is still much greater than the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.

As WSJ reported, there is a risk that the longer inflation remains uncomfortably above the 2% Fed target, the more readily consumers will accept faster rising prices and sustain them at high levels. Additionally, until people realize that the price-to-wage ratio is out of whack, many food companies will continue to profit from consistent price hikes without any real push-back by consumers. Americans are taking it and haven’t purposely stopped spending.

“We’re getting a process where persistent, large shocks to inflation are starting to get embedded in price and wage setting,” said Bruce Kasman, chief economist at JPMorgan Chase. “Even though energy prices have come down and growth isn’t robust, pricing power and profit margins have been stronger than expected.”

The original upsurge in inflation had two main catalysts: The pandemic and war-related disruptions to the supply of goods and services, and federal stimulus mixed with and near-zero interest rates that caused demand.

However, according to Vox, there are two other factors that may cause prices to be more unpredictable and inflation more persistently high in the years to come if not properly managed: The cost of climate change and an aging and declining population.

We are just now starting to deal with the impacts of climate change that have gone perilously unchecked for decades. Every year is now marked with a higher frequency, cost and diversity of destructive natural disasters that affect people’s lives.

Extreme weather is a multi-billion dollar industry on its own, but when you add the extraordinary, but necessary, investment costs required to transform the U.S. into the proactive, climate-conscious country it wants to be, you have potentially more supply-chain breakdowns, worker shortages and heightened inflation. When the costs of doing business are raised, companies pawn off those costs onto consumers.

Likewise, when a population is increasingly aging out of working and there are too few younger people to replace and support those not working, the economy is stuck with gaps in supply due to a lack of available labor.

Tackling this demographic trend toward an older yet smaller population worker pool will be tricky without getting what Vox referred to as the “young elderly” to work longer and by encouraging more immigration, two politically-charged issues that come with their own set of challenges.

Once deemed “transitory,” maybe inflation is a more important concern than people realize. This period of high inflation is settling closer to the Fed’s magic target of 2% than it was a year ago, but whether it reaches that magic number or remains more volatile than people expect comes down to a number of harsh realities that need to be dealt with sooner rather than later.

