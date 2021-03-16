Advertiser Disclosure
Economy / Money

Amid Cost Concerns, NASA Launches Study on SLS Rocket’s Affordability

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

March 16, 2021
spaceship launch from NASA
©Shutterstock.com

Spiraling costs connected to NASA’s Space Launch System have prompted an internal review of the troubled rocket program, driven by White House concerns over its affordability.

See: Biden Appoints Acting NASA Administrator, Space Stocks Skyrocket
Find: How the Biden Administration Could Be Impacting Your Investments

The review was initiated by the NASA transition team appointed by President Joe Biden, Ars Technica reported on Monday, citing two sources. It will be led by Paul McConnaughey, a former deputy center director of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala.

The Space Launch System, or SLS, is NASA’s first rocket designed for human space travel since the Saturn V, and it’s the key piece of the Artemis I lunar mission. As NASA states on its website, the SLS boasts “unprecedented power and capabilities” and is “the only rocket that can send Orion, astronauts, and cargo to the Moon on a single mission.”

Make Your Money Work for You
Sponsors of

But the SLS program has also run into a series of problems in recent years. Monday’s news about the internal review came about a year after NASA’s Office of Inspector General issued a report saying that the program was beset by rising costs and delays due to management and technical issues, as well as problems associated with contractors such as Boeing, Aerojet and Northrop Grumman.

See: 25 Everyday Items That NASA Invented
Find: Biden’s First Month vs. Trump’s – Here Are the Major Numbers to Know

Costs for the SLS rocket are now estimated to push above $2 billion per flight, according to Ars Technica. That cost is in addition to the $20 billion NASA has already spent developing the rocket and its ground systems. Some incoming Biden administration officials “do not believe the Artemis Moon Program is sustainable with such launch costs,” Ars Technica reported.

The BBC reported last month that Biden backs the effort to return to the moon under the Artemis program, which was started under Donald Trump. But the White House also wants NASA to increase its focus on more earthly matters, such as working to better understand climate change.

More from GOBankingRates

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte MagazineStreet & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, will be published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

In Case You Missed It

  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Amid Cost Concerns, NASA Launches Study on SLS Rocket’s Affordability
Close popup livericher_png

We're here to help you Live Richer.

Sign up to receive our daily weekday newsletter with the latest finance and lifestyle content.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.