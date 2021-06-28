Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

What Would the Benefit of Raising Interest Rates Right Now Be?

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

June 28, 2021
Dollar Sign, Growth, Stock Market and Exchange, Stock Market Data, Moving Up.
sefa ozel / Getty Images/iStockphoto

At the last meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee determined that it doesn’t plan to raise interest rates until after 2023. Inflation reached a 13-year high of 5% in May, according to the U.S. Labor Department’s Consumer Price Index report. Year-over-year inflation had reached 3% in April.

See: How Interest Rates Affect Your Wallet and the Bigger Economic Picture
Find: Fed to Hike Rates Early in 2023, Raises Inflation Projection

What’s more, some analysts believe an interest rate increase may happen sooner than forecasted.

“Expect the Fed to soon begin tapering its [quantitative easing] purchases, and to start hiking interest rates earlier than expected — and most importantly much faster than currently priced in markets,” said Bank of America credit strategist Hans Mikkelsen in a note last week.

Why? Because one way to stem inflation is to raise interest rates. The theory is that if your money can earn more interest in the bank, you’re more likely to keep it there rather than spend it.

On the other hand, raising rates too high, says the Council on Foreign Relations, could increase mortgage rates and create increased volatility in the stock market. It would also slow consumer spending, which could slow our recovering economy.

Make Your Money Work for You

What’s the right answer?

Let’s look at some of the benefits of raising interest rates right now.

The housing market could slow, making it easier for people to buy a home. It’s undoubtedly a seller’s market right now, with many people finding themselves locked out of their dream homes by savvy buyers paying cash or by those willing to forego appraisals to hasten closing.

Raising interest rates could slow the housing market and make it easier for some people to buy homes. While mortgage payments could go up because of the interest rates, down payments, calculated as a percent of the home’s selling price, would go down. This could make it easier for some people to buy a home. Additionally, people with excellent credit can still snag low rates, which means their monthly payments could be the same — or lower — than they were before an interest rate hike.

See: The Worst Places To Buy a Home During the Pandemic — and Where To Invest Instead
Find: COVID-19 Changed Home Buying Patterns Even as Sales Hit Record Numbers, Survey Finds

Top Offers from our Best Banks of 2021

Check out the best accounts to help you save money and reach your financial goals!

View Offers

Bank stocks could rise. Those who have invested in U.S. bank stocks such as Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Chase, could see a significant return on their investment, says Motley Fool. Banks earn interest on their loans and securities, which they hold in greater quantities than their liabilities, or deposits and borrowings. Tech stocks have had their day in the sun recently, but those looking to diversify their portfolio may want to consider bank stocks in anticipation of rate hikes over the next few years.

People’s money could go further. Of course, the main impetus behind an interest rate hike would be to slow inflation. As interest rates go up, retirement accounts and other savings will increase without any added investments. Meanwhile, the price of goods and services could be expected to drop. These two factors combined mean people’s money will go further. That would stimulate economic growth while stemming the potential runaway inflation that could leave many people in dire straits.

Make Your Money Work for You

While an interest rate hike may not be on the immediate horizon based on news from the Fed, gradual increases could help more people get into homes sooner and alleviate some financial concerns regarding retirement and everyday spending.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.