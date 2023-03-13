Categories

Banking

Investing

Credit Cards

Loans

Retirement

Saving & Spending

Trending

Hubs

Financially Savvy Female

GEN Z:
The Future of Finance

Economy Explained

Retirement at Any Age
Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Biden Assures Bank Clients Money Is ‘Safe,’ But Investors Aren’t So Lucky

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Biden, Andrews Air Force Ba, United States - 13 Mar 2023
Evan Vucci / AP / Shutterstock.com

On the morning of March 13, President Joe Biden said that the banking system is safe. This announcement came after regulators stepped in to rescue Silicon Valley Bank in an attempt to contain the financial damage amid fears of broader risks concerning the American banking system.

See: Here’s How Much Americans Have in Their Savings Accounts in 2023
Find: Where To Find All of Your Bank Account Information

“Americans can rest assured that our banking system is safe. Your deposits are safe. Let me also assure you we will not stop at this — we’ll do whatever is needed,” President Biden said Monday morning, according to NBC. “Thanks to the quick action of my administration over the past few days, Americans can have confidence that the banking system is safe,” Biden reiterated. “Your deposits will be here when you need them.”

More From Your Money: Choose a high-interest saving, checking, CD, or investing account from our list of top banks to start saving today.

His speech came on the heels of a statement the White House released on the evening of March 12, one which explained the steps the Treasury secretary, the national economic council director and banking regulators took to address problems at Silicon Valley Bank.

“I am pleased that they reached a prompt solution that protects American workers and small businesses, and keeps our financial system safe. The solution also ensures that taxpayer dollars are not put at risk,” Biden said in the statement.

Make Your Money Work for You

Speaking Monday morning, Biden also added that the administration will hold “those responsible for this mess fully accountable,” and promised “continuing our efforts to strengthen oversight and regulation of larger banks so that we are not in this position again.”

Biden also emphasized that those who had invested in the banks will not be protected.

“They knowingly took a risk, and when the risk didn’t pay off, investors lose their money. That’s how capitalism works,” he said, according to ABC.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Bankruptcy Is an Acceptable Way To Escape Student Loan Debt?
More: 4 Reasons To Visit Your Bank in Person This Month

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is the second largest bank collapse since Washington Mutual failed in 2008.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

facebook sharing button
twitter sharing button
linkedin sharing button
email sharing button
Make Your Money Work for You

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

1pximage