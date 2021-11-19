Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Biden’s Build Back Better Plan Passes the House – What Changes Could the Senate Make That Will Impact You?

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Mandatory Credit: Photo by JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12609872b)Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi waves the vote tally after the House passed President Biden?s Build Back Better bill in the US House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 19 November 2021.
JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock / JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The U.S. House narrowly passed President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill on Friday, which now puts the ball in the Senate’s court, where the social safety net and climate plan could get an extreme makeover.

See: Why the Build Back Better Plan Impacts You More Directly Than The Infrastructure Bill
Find: Stimulus 2020: You Could Be Eligible for This $2,000 Tax Break

The House passed the bill by a 220 to 213 vote, with all but one Democrat approving the measure and every Republican opposing it. The partisan nature of that vote could have a big impact on the Senate version, which is likely to include changes to win approval from all 50 Democrat-voting members, CNBC reported.

So how might the Senate version affect you?

One thing you might see the Senate do is remove a provision in the House bill that guarantees paid leave. That part of the bill is opposed by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), CNBC noted. The Senate is also likely to push back against an expansion of the state and local tax deduction from $10,000 to $80,000.

Make Your Money Work for You

You will almost certainly see the total cost of the bill reduced, which could mean less money for everything from child care and Medicare to universal pre-K. The bill has already been reduced from an original price tag of $3.5 trillion, USA Today reported, as a way to win the favor of moderate Democratic senators like Manchin and  Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).

See: Biden’s Build Back Better Framework Offers Tax Credits & Federal Assistance — Here Are The Ways You’ll Benefit
Find: Senior Stimulus: Which Social Security Recipients Will Still Receive a Golden State Payment?

The latest cost estimate is $1.68 billion over 10 years, according to recent scores from the Congressional Budget Office. If the Senate cuts the cost even lower, provisions regarding prescription drugs and taxes might also be eliminated.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.