Biden’s Build Back Better Plan Passes the House – What Changes Could the Senate Make That Will Impact You?

The U.S. House narrowly passed President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill on Friday, which now puts the ball in the Senate’s court, where the social safety net and climate plan could get an extreme makeover.

The House passed the bill by a 220 to 213 vote, with all but one Democrat approving the measure and every Republican opposing it. The partisan nature of that vote could have a big impact on the Senate version, which is likely to include changes to win approval from all 50 Democrat-voting members, CNBC reported.

So how might the Senate version affect you?

One thing you might see the Senate do is remove a provision in the House bill that guarantees paid leave. That part of the bill is opposed by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), CNBC noted. The Senate is also likely to push back against an expansion of the state and local tax deduction from $10,000 to $80,000.

You will almost certainly see the total cost of the bill reduced, which could mean less money for everything from child care and Medicare to universal pre-K. The bill has already been reduced from an original price tag of $3.5 trillion, USA Today reported, as a way to win the favor of moderate Democratic senators like Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).

The latest cost estimate is $1.68 billion over 10 years, according to recent scores from the Congressional Budget Office. If the Senate cuts the cost even lower, provisions regarding prescription drugs and taxes might also be eliminated.

