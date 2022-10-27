Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Biden Gives Vermont $66 Million To Boost High-Speed Internet for Residents

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock (13500891e)President Joe Biden meets with military leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House in WashingtonBiden, Washington, United States - 26 Oct 2022.
Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock / Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock

The Treasury Department has approved $90 million for broadband projects in Vermont, under the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Capital Projects Fund. The funding will help connect 14,000 homes and businesses to high-speed internet, the Treasury Department said in a press release, giving “‘last mile’ rural communities throughout Vermont the ability to stay connected with the digital, global economy,” Sen. Patrick Leahy said in a tweet.

“The pandemic exposed longstanding challenges that workers and families face when they don’t have adequate access to the internet, especially those living in rural areas and other unconnected communities,” Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo, is quoted as saying in the Oct. 26 release. “This funding through the American Rescue Plan will help provide affordable, high-speed internet service to communities across Vermont, including the most rural parts of the state. We commend Vermont for targeting this funding to places where it is most urgently needed.”

Vermont estimates that this will help connect 22% of locations still needing high-speed internet access.

“These past few years have only exacerbated the growing digital divide between urban and rural America,” Senator Leahy said in the release. “That is one of the many reasons why Congress acted with the passage and enactment of the American Rescue Plan Act. From Beecher Falls to Bennington, this American Rescue Plan funding will increase equitable access to high-speed, quality internet service in Vermont at an affordable cost. These funds will give the “last mile” rural communities throughout Vermont the ability to stay connected with the digital, global economy.”

The Treasury requires funding recipients to participate in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) new Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides a discount of up to $30 per month (or up to $75 per eligible household on Tribal lands), according to the release. 

Experts estimate that nearly 40% of U.S. households are eligible for the program.

Households eligible to qualify for the ACP benefit include those whose income is below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or $55,500 for a family of four, according to the FCC. Households eligible for the program can also receive up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers.

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.
