Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Stimulus Update 2022: Californians Could Get $400 Toward Gas

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Some California lawmakers are pushing for every resident to receive a $400 tax rebate for gas, amid inflation and soaring gasoline prices around the country.

See: 10 Best Credit Cards for Buying Gas
Find: A History of Gas Prices: Do You Remember How Little You Once Paid?

In a letter to the California Legislature and Governor Gavin Newsom, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine) is asking to use a portion of the state’s budget surplus to send a rebate of $400 to every California taxpayer to help cover the increased cost of fuel and the general increase in the cost of goods and services

“We ask for this proposal to be included in the State Budget and considered as soon as possible,” she wrote in the letter she posted on Twitter.

She added that this proposed $400 rebate would cover the current 51 cent-per-gallon gas tax for one full year of weekly fill-ups for a car with a 15-gallon gas tank.

Make Your Money Work for You

“It is also important to note that we propose every taxpayer receive this rebate — including those who don’t own or drive a car. They too have seen their living expenses increase due at least in part to the increased cost of gasoline,” she said.

See: How Much Does the President Control Gas Prices?
Find: What’s Behind the Mystery Gasoline Surcharge in California?

As of March 17, the average price for regular gas in California went up to $5.77 a gallon, up from $4.94 a week ago, according to data from AAA.

Petrie-Norris said the state should not wait until the Legislature and Gov. Newsom agree on the entire state budget, which is traditionally completed in late June. “Our goal is to be able to do this in the spring, and all the folks here are going to be pushing really, really hard to make that happen,” Petrie-Norris reportedly said at a news conference, according to The Los Angeles Times.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a former full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.