Money / Economy

California Climate Credit: How Will It Affect Your Electric and Gas Bills in April 2022?

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

California has some of the best  programs to encourage sustainability. The state offers a rebate called California Climate Credits to electric and natural gas customers in the state.

According to the PG&E website, California requires power plants and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits. The state then gives these payments back to customers.

In 2020, due to the pandemic, the state directed utilities to advance the credits to provide cash flow for California residents. The schedule for Climate Credits returned to normal in 2021, the California Public Utilities Commission noted on its website.

If you live in California, you might be wondering when you’ll see the credit on your natural gas or electric bill.

You are likely to receive a credit in April. The amount depends on who your provider is.

California electric customers will receive the following credits in April:

  • PG&E: $39.30
  • SCE: $59
  • Bear Valley: $47.08
  • Liberty: $29.96
  • Pacific Power: $132.85

California Natural Gas customers will receive the following credit on their bills in April.

  • PG&E: $47.83
  • SDG&E: $43.06
  • Southwest Gas: $49.44
  • SoCalGas: $44.17

If you are a California resident and do business with one of these providers, check your bill to make sure your discount is reflected.  

