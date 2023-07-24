Can the Fed Tame Inflation to 2% Without Triggering a Recession?

The Federal Reserve is once again in a tricky spot, grappling with an economic conundrum of significant magnitude. The task at hand is to control spiraling inflation without setting off an economic downturn.

This intricate balancing act seems to have left investors optimistic, despite the ominous specter of a recession on the horizon.

The primary concern is whether the Fed can navigate this tightrope successfully, especially as it strives to reduce inflation to a stable 2% without tipping the economy into a recession. Recent data suggest a recession isn’t imminent, which might appear as a positive sign, but uncertainties persist.

The past year has seen the Fed consistently ratchet up interest rates, a textbook tactic for curbing runaway inflation. These incremental hikes aim to slow economic growth and, if need be, reverse it — an admittedly harsh, but conventional antidote for excessive inflation.

However, the present circumstances are bucking conventional trends. Instead of a painful economic downturn, we have been observing a promising dip in inflation concurrent with a remarkably low unemployment rate.

The recent decline in inflation and sustained strength in the labor market are undeniably positive developments. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) displayed a promising downturn to a 3% annual rate in June, a significant drop from the 4% in May.

The unemployment rate has remained firmly anchored between 3.4% and 3.7% since March 2022, an impressively low range historically.

These developments have, understandably, been greeted with jubilation in market circles. However, while these figures offer optimism, the causes behind this inflation decline remain nebulous.

If the drop in inflation is largely due to factors other than the Fed’s actions, the effects of the recent interest rate hikes might not yet have fully materialized. This is worrisome, as the hikes are known to operate with ‘long and variable lags’ and could still trigger a downturn.

The impending meetings of the Fed further contribute to the state of uncertainty. With predictions of a further 0.25-point increase in the federal funds rate looming, the markets have a lot at stake.

Notwithstanding, they seem to be operating under the assumption that the anticipated rate hikes will have little to no significant bearing on gross domestic product (GDP), corporate earnings, or the stock and bond markets.

Despite the prevalent optimism, concerns remain. Inflation’s recent decline might not be as sturdy as it appears, and any sudden surge in inflation metrics could necessitate further rate hikes. Additionally, the Fed has indicated its intent to maintain elevated rates well into next year.

Given these uncertainties, investors should exercise caution. While the current state of ‘immaculate disinflation’ is indeed heartening, it would be wise not to base an investment strategy on it.

After all, economic downturns are an unavoidable part of the economic cycle. Therefore, preparing for a potential recession by keeping cash reserves and investing with a long-term perspective seems prudent.

The Fed faces a precarious challenge: taming inflation without stoking the fires of a recession. While optimism abounds, a note of caution should not be overlooked. Only time will tell if the Fed can indeed pull off this economic high-wire act.

