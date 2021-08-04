Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

CDC Extends Eviction Moratorium to October 3 for Most Tenants — Are You One of Them?

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

August 4, 2021
Candid family lifetime during summer holidays at home in the living room with parents and relatives.
LeoPatrizi / Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an extension of the eviction moratorium yesterday evening, due to the surge in the Delta variant across the country. The moratorium, which expired on July 31, now expires Oct. 3 and applies in “counties experiencing substantial and high levels of community transmission levels of SARS-CoV-2,” according to a statement. The moratorium coverage area protects about 90% of the U.S. population, Reuters reported.

See: Eviction Moratorium — How It Could Affect Millions and Where to Seek Additional Aid
Find: Fourth Stimulus Checks Are Coming From These States — Is Yours on the List?

The eviction moratorium allows additional time for rent relief to reach renters and to further increase vaccination rates, according to the CDC statement. The CDC added that in the context of a pandemic, eviction moratoria can be an effective public health measure utilized to prevent the spread of communicable disease, as they facilitate self-isolation and self-quarantine by people who become ill or who are at risk of transmitting COVID-19 by keeping people out of congregate settings and in their own homes.

“The emergence of the delta variant has led to a rapid acceleration of community transmission in the United States, putting more Americans at increased risk, especially if they are unvaccinated,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in the statement. “This moratorium is the right thing to do to keep people in their homes and out of congregate settings where COVID-19 spreads. It is imperative that public health authorities act quickly to mitigate such an increase of evictions, which could increase the likelihood of new spikes in SARS-CoV-2 transmission. Such mass evictions and the attendant public health consequences would be very difficult to reverse.”

Make Your Money Work for You

See: Rent and Evictions Moratorium Extended One Month, Why It May Not Be Good News for Landlords
Find: Pandemic Relief Programs Are Ending — Here’s How You Can Still Get Assistance

The CDC has issued several extensions previously, and it intended for the extention that ended July 31 to be the last.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tweeted yesterday, “Today is a day of extraordinary relief. Thanks to the leadership of @POTUS the imminent fear of eviction and being put out on the street has been lifted for countless families. Help is Here! Democrats have worked tirelessly for this action, which is based on public health needs.” She added, “This brand new moratorium will provide time for the money allocated by Congress to flow, as it helps stop the spread of the virus. I am especially pleased about what this means to the children who have had uncertainty about their housing, their health and their education.”

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a former full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.