CDC Extends Eviction Moratorium to October 3 for Most Tenants — Are You One of Them?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an extension of the eviction moratorium yesterday evening, due to the surge in the Delta variant across the country. The moratorium, which expired on July 31, now expires Oct. 3 and applies in “counties experiencing substantial and high levels of community transmission levels of SARS-CoV-2,” according to a statement. The moratorium coverage area protects about 90% of the U.S. population, Reuters reported.

The eviction moratorium allows additional time for rent relief to reach renters and to further increase vaccination rates, according to the CDC statement. The CDC added that in the context of a pandemic, eviction moratoria can be an effective public health measure utilized to prevent the spread of communicable disease, as they facilitate self-isolation and self-quarantine by people who become ill or who are at risk of transmitting COVID-19 by keeping people out of congregate settings and in their own homes.

“The emergence of the delta variant has led to a rapid acceleration of community transmission in the United States, putting more Americans at increased risk, especially if they are unvaccinated,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in the statement. “This moratorium is the right thing to do to keep people in their homes and out of congregate settings where COVID-19 spreads. It is imperative that public health authorities act quickly to mitigate such an increase of evictions, which could increase the likelihood of new spikes in SARS-CoV-2 transmission. Such mass evictions and the attendant public health consequences would be very difficult to reverse.”

The CDC has issued several extensions previously, and it intended for the extention that ended July 31 to be the last.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tweeted yesterday, “Today is a day of extraordinary relief. Thanks to the leadership of @POTUS the imminent fear of eviction and being put out on the street has been lifted for countless families. Help is Here! Democrats have worked tirelessly for this action, which is based on public health needs.” She added, “This brand new moratorium will provide time for the money allocated by Congress to flow, as it helps stop the spread of the virus. I am especially pleased about what this means to the children who have had uncertainty about their housing, their health and their education.”

