Connecticut & New Jersey See Largest Increase in Weekly Jobless Claims – How Did Your State Fair?

PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

For the week ending, ending April 16, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 184,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week’s revised level- reflecting a still-tight labor market.

See: 6 Bad Habits That Hike Up Your Grocery Bill

Find: Target, Amazon and 4 More Retailers That Will Reward You for Turning In Your Old Stuff

Economists anticipated a slight decrease to 180,000, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Connecticut saw by far the largest increase in new claims, followed by New Jersey and California, according to the Labor Department data.

In terms of states that saw the largest decrease in new claims, Missouri led the pack by far, with a 7,656 decrease, the data shows. Other states that saw drops in claims include:

Michigan – 3,681

Ohio – 3,095

New York – 2,893

Texas – 2,442

Illinois – 1,695

The largest increases in initial claims for the previous week, ending April 9 were in Missouri (7,194), Michigan (5,950), California (3,215), Indiana (3,193) and Texas (2,617).

Some states saw decreases in initial claims, the largest drops were in Ohio (-3,886), Wisconsin (-1,159), Oklahoma (-776), Utah (-270) and Hawaii (-219).

Make Your Money Work for You

In addition, the Labor Department data shows that in Missouri layoffs were in the manufacturing, healthcare and social assistance, and administrative and support and waste management and remediation services industries.

In Michigan, there were mostly layoffs in the manufacturing industry. In California, layoffs were in the agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting industry.

Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania layoffs were in the administrative and support and waste management and remediation services, construction, and health care and social assistance industries. In New York layoffs were in the construction, health care and social assistance, and professional, scientific, and technical services industries. And in Illinois, layoffs were in the manufacturing, construction, and other services industries.

The previous week’s level was revised up by 1,000 to 186,000, from 185,000.

The 4-week moving average was 177,250, an increase of 4,500 from the previous week’s revised average. The previous week’s average was revised up by 500 from 172,250 to 172,750.

POLL: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

Discover: Half of US Employees Would Leave Their Job for This One Reason, But Will Stay for These Benefits

Make Your Money Work for You

Despite the slight weekly increase, the figure continues to underscore how far the job market has recovered. For the corresponding week a year ago, claims were standing at 566,000, according to Labor Department data.

More From GOBankingRates