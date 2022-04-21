Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Connecticut & New Jersey See Largest Increase in Weekly Jobless Claims – How Did Your State Fair?

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Shot of an unhappy businesswoman holding her box of belongings after getting fired from her job.
PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

For the week ending, ending April 16, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 184,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week’s revised level- reflecting a still-tight labor market.

See: 6 Bad Habits That Hike Up Your Grocery Bill
Find: Target, Amazon and 4 More Retailers That Will Reward You for Turning In Your Old Stuff

Economists anticipated a slight decrease to 180,000, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Connecticut saw by far the largest increase in new claims, followed by New Jersey and California, according to the Labor Department data.

Bonus Offer: Find a Checking Account that Fits Your Lifestyle. $100 Bonus Offer for New Checking Account Customers.

In terms of states that saw the largest decrease in new claims, Missouri led the pack by far, with a 7,656 decrease, the data shows. Other states that saw drops in claims include:

  • Michigan – 3,681
  • Ohio – 3,095
  • New York – 2,893
  • Texas – 2,442
  • Illinois – 1,695

The largest increases in initial claims for the previous week, ending April 9 were in Missouri (7,194), Michigan (5,950), California (3,215), Indiana (3,193) and Texas (2,617).

Some states saw decreases in initial claims, the largest drops were in Ohio (-3,886), Wisconsin (-1,159), Oklahoma (-776), Utah (-270) and Hawaii (-219).

Make Your Money Work for You

In addition, the Labor Department data shows that in Missouri layoffs were in the manufacturing, healthcare and social assistance, and administrative and support and waste management and remediation services industries.

In Michigan, there were mostly layoffs in the manufacturing industry. In California, layoffs were in the agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting industry.

Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania layoffs were in the administrative and support and waste management and remediation services, construction, and health care and social assistance industries. In New York layoffs were in the construction, health care and social assistance, and professional, scientific, and technical services industries. And in Illinois, layoffs were in the manufacturing, construction, and other services industries.

Bonus Offer: Bank of America $100 Bonus Offer for new Online Checking Accounts. See page for details.

The previous week’s level was revised up by 1,000 to 186,000, from 185,000.

The 4-week moving average was 177,250, an increase of 4,500 from the previous week’s revised average. The previous week’s average was revised up by 500 from 172,250 to 172,750.

POLL: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?
Discover: Half of US Employees Would Leave Their Job for This One Reason, But Will Stay for These Benefits

Make Your Money Work for You

Despite the slight weekly increase, the figure continues to underscore how far the job market has recovered. For the corresponding week a year ago, claims were standing at 566,000, according to Labor Department data.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

See Today's Best Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.