Money / Economy

Consumer Price Index: How Much Did Inflation Increase Your Travel Costs in April 2022?

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Family traveling by plane and enjoying the service onboard.
andresr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

American travelers didn’t get much joy from Wednesday’s U.S. inflation report, as the prices of both air fares and gasoline in April rose sharply from the previous year. On a monthly basis, gas prices did decline compared with March, though that might be short-lived, as prices at the pump hit a new record high this week.

The index for airline fares continued its recent surge, rising 18.6% in April vs. the previous month, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday in its latest Consumer Price Index report. That represented the biggest one-month gain since the index began in 1963.

Gasoline prices for April rose a whopping 43.6% from the previous year as a confluence of events — notably Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — continued to restrict global fuel supplies even as demand has moved higher.

One bright spot is that gas prices in April fell 6.1% on a month-over-month basis after rising 18.3% in March and 6.6% in February. The bad news: the average price of gas in the United States set another new high of $4.40 a gallon on Wednesday, according to AAA. Some experts expect the average price to push above $4.50 a gallon within the next couple of weeks.

The index for lodging away from home also continued to increase in April, rising 1.7% for the month after advancing 3.3% in March.

A rebound in leisure travel, helped along by an easing of COVID-19 restrictions, has led to a rise in numerous travel expenses. Average nightly hotel prices are up 11.7% from 2019, to $148, The New York Times recently reported, citing data from hospitality benchmarking firm STR. Similar rises have been reported in the cost of rental cars and Uber rides.

